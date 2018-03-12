The final episode of Tom Brady's 'Tom vs Time' series had to be changed after Super Bowl loss

news

Tom Brady's documentary series, "Tom vs Time," has been carried on Facebook and is set to air its final episode on Monday.

The series was supposed to conclude in February, but needed a new ending after the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The finale will show Brady addressing the Super Bowl loss, and how he used the disappointing end of the season as a teaching moment for his children.

In the lead up to the Super Bowl, Tom Brady could be seen in his documentary, "Tom vs Time," on Facebook, which followed the aging quarterback through the 2017 season.

The series was scheduled for six episodes and gave fans an inside look at his life and the routine that keeps him playing at an MVP level at 40 years old, including his intense massages and obsessive football bookkeeping.

Then the New England Patriots lost the Super Bowl.

As of early March, only five episodes had aired, leaving many fans wondering when the series would conclude. It turned out, the final episode will air on Monday, and the reason for the delay is simple — the filmmakers needed a new ending as a result of the Super Bowl loss.

As creator and director Gotham Chopra wrote in a note on Facebook, the series had an ending, but it included Brady climbing the mountain and winning yet another ring at the end of it — a goal the Patriots fell just short of achieving.

"Everyone keeps asking me about Chapter 6 of 'Tom vs Time' and when it's going to be ready," Chopra wrote. "The truth is we had a plan, but unconsciously, it was tied to the Pats winning the Super Bowl and, when that didn't happen (congrats, Eagles!), I felt like we needed to pause and recalibrate."

Chopra insisted that he needed one final exit interview with Brady before he could end the series on the proper note, and as he wrote, he apparently got it back in February. Now, the series is set to finally conclude, with Brady addressing the Super Bowl loss, and how he used the disappointing ending as a teaching moment for his kids.

You can watch a trailer for the final episode of the series below.

You can catch up on the documentary series in its entirety here.