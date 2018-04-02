The hero who sent Notre Dame to the NCAA championship hit a 2nd straight incredible game-winner to seal the title

news

Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale hit the winning shot Sunday to secure the NCAA Tournament title over Mississippi State.

Ogunbowale also had the winner Friday in the victory over UConn that sent Notre Dame to the championship.

She won Most Outstanding Player for the tournament.

It's been a good weekend for Arike Ogunbowale.

On Friday, the Notre Dame guard hit the winning shot over Connecticut that sent her school to the women's basketball NCAA Tournament championship against Mississippi State.

Ogunbowale once again delivered on Sunday, receiving a pass from guard Jackie Young with three seconds left, the score tied 58-58, and making her way to the elbow before launching a contested 3-pointer.

Swish. Notre Dame won it.

Ogunbowale shot just 6-for-21 from the field in the championship game, but she once again delivered when it mattered most.

"It just felt right," Ogunbowale said of the shot. "I practice late-game all the time. I just ran to Jackie and said, 'Throw it to me, throw it to me.'"

The title was Notre Dame's first since 2001. Ogunbowale won Most Outstanding Player for the tournament.