The hero who sent Notre Dame to the NCAA Championship hit a second straight incredible game-winner to seal the title

(Tony Dejak/AP)

  • Notre Dame guard Arike Ogunbowale hit a game-winner on Sunday to defeat Mississippi State and win the NCAA Tournament.
  • Ogunbowale had hit a game-winner on Friday to beat UConn and send Notre Dame to the championship.
  • She won Most Outstanding Player for the tournament.


It's been a good weekend for Arike Ogunbowale.

On Friday, the Notre Dame guard hit a game-winner over UConn to send her school to the NCAA Tournament championship vs. Mississippi State.

On Sunday, Ogunbowale once again delivered, catching the ball with three second left, the score tied 58-58 and making her way to the elbow to launch a contested three.

Swish. Notre Dame won it.

Ogunbowale shot just 6-21 from the field in the championship game, but when it mattered most, she once again delivered.

"It just felt right," Ogunbowale said of the shot after the game. "I practice late-game all the time. I just ran to Jackie [Young] and said, `Throw it to me, throw it to me.'"

The title was Notre Dame's first since 2001. Ogunbowale won Most Outstanding Player for the tournament.

