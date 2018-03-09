The highest-paid player on every NBA team

news

Like most professional sports leagues, the NBA has seen a marked increase in player salaries over the past few years.

When Mike Conley signed a $153 million extension with the Grizzlies in 2016, it was the biggest contract in the history of the league. Since then, no fewer than five different players have agreed to deals worth more money, a product of growing revenues and the perceived necessity of having multiple superstars to win a championship.

Below, check out our rundown of the NBA players who have the highest salary on each team this season. Contract data was obtained from Sportrac.

Sam Belden contributed to this report.

30. Zach Randolph, Sacramento Kings — $12.3 million

Position: Power forward

Contract: 2 years, $24 million

One thing to know: Randolph, along with George Hill, was one of two veteran players added by the Kings this past offseason. Hill actually had a higher salary before being traded mid-season.

29. Brandon Knight, Phoenix Suns — $13.6 million

Position: P:oint guard

Contract: 5 years, $70.0 million

One thing to know: Knight has not played for the Suns this season after tearing his ACL during a summer charity game.

28. Robin Lopez, Chicago Bulls — $13.8 million

Position: Center

Contract: 4 years, $54 million

One thing to know: The Bulls inherited Lopez's contract from the Knicks, acquiring him as part of the deal that sent Derrick Rose to the Big Apple. He is one of only two Chicago players making an eight-figure salary this season.

27. Kent Bazemore, Atlanta Hawks — $16.9 million

Position: Shooting guard

Contract: 4 years, $70 million

One thing to know: Bazemore signed a multi-year extension following the 2015-16 season, when the Hawks won 48 games and made it to the second round of the playoffs. Less than two years later, he is one of the few recognizable names remaining with an organization that has prioritized the 2018 draft over 2017 victories.

26. Bismack Biyombo and Evan Fournier, Orlando Magic — $17 million

Position: Center (Biyombo) and small forward (Fournier)

Contract: 4 years, $72 million (Biyombo) and 5 years, $85 million (Fournier)

One thing to know: The Magic acquired Fournier in the 2014 deal that sent Arron Afflalo to Denver, while Biyombo came over as a free agent two years later. Both could be replaced on next season's list by the fourth-year foward Aaron Gordon, who is playing well in the final year of his rookie contract.

25. Jeff Teague, Minnesota Timberwolves — $19 million

Position: Point guard

Contract: 3 years, $57 million

One thing to know: After trading for Jimmy Butler in late June, the Timberwolves signed Teague to be the facilitator of their new-look offense, which also includes holdovers Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. He has a player option for the 2019-20 season.

24. Allen Crabbe, Brooklyn Nets — $19.3 million

Position: Shooting guard

Contract: 4 years, $74.8 million

One thing to know: Once overshadowed by Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum, Crabbe has proven himself capable of starting games in the NBA, posting career highs across the board this season. Still, for nearly $20 million a year, the Nets might have been hoping for more.

23. Enes Kanter, New York Knicks — $20.6 million

Position: Center

Contract: 4 years, $70.1 million

One thing to know: Kanter is probably overpaid for the value he produces, but he has quickly emerged as the heart and soul of the Knicks roster, vehemently defending the rookie Frank Ntilikina after LeBron James publicly questioned why he was selected before Dennis Smith in the draft. The war of words eventually turned into an on-court spat between Kanter and James.

22. Victor Oladipo, Indiana Pacers — $21 million

Position: Shooting guard

Contract: 4 years, $85 million

One thing to know: Oladipo was the principal return from the Paul George trade, a deal that was roundly criticized for doing little to help the Pacers. However, Oladipo is averaging 24 points per game for the Pacers and looks rejuvenated in a new uniform.

21. Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz — $21.2 million

Position: Center

Contract: 4 years, $102 million

One thing to know: There was a bit of sticker shock involved at the time, but the hefty extension Gobert signed last fall now looks like a solid bargain. After earning All-NBA Second Team honors for the 2016-17 season, he would have commanded significantly more on the open market.

20. LaMarcus Aldridge, San Antonio Spurs — $21.5 million

Position: Power forward

Contract: 4 years, $84.1 million

One thing to know: Aldridge was unhappy with how he was used in his first two years in San Antonio, and he voiced his concerns to Gregg Popovich over the summer. Months later, the native Texan agreed to a multi-year extension that will keep him with the Spurs through the 2020-21 season.

19. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks — $22.5 million

Position: Power forward

Contract: 4 years, $100 million

One thing to know: Antetokounmpo is a unique player in NBA history, and the Bucks want to hold onto him for as long as they can, signing him to a deal that will take him through his age-26 season. Three years from now, his pending free agency will be the talk of the league.

17 (tie). Brook Lopez, Los Angeles Lakers — $22.6 million

Position: Center

Contract: 3 years, $63.5 million

One thing to know: Lopez, a former All-Star with the Brooklyn Nets, came to the Lakers along with the rookie Kyle Kuzma in exchange for D'Angelo Russell and Timofey Mozgov. He will be a free agent after the season.

17 (tie). DeAndre Jordan, Los Angeles Clippers — $22.6 million

Position: Center

Contract:4 years, $87.6 million

One thing to know: With the loss of Chris Paul in free agency and the trade of Blake Griffin mid-season, the role of face-of-the-franchise now falls to Jordan. But it may be short-lived as the Clipps tried to trade Jordan before the deadline and he can opt out of the final year of his contract after the season.

16. J.J. Redick, Philadelphia 76ers — $23 million

Position: Shooting guard

Contract: 1 year, $23 million

One thing to know: Redick's deal was one of the surprises of the summer, especially given that the 76ers haven't been big on signing prominent free agents in the last few years. He's averaging a career-high 17 points per game, which should put him in line for another healthy payday next season.

15. Harrison Barnes, Dallas Mavericks — $23.1 million

Position: Power forward

Contract: 4 years, $94.4 million

One thing to know: It took a lot of cash to pry Barnes away from the Golden State Warriors in restricted free agency, and so far, he hasn't quite been worth the money, averaging an inefficient 18 points per game as Dallas' lone scoring threat.

14. Dwight Howard, Charlotte Hornets — $23.5 million

Position: Center

Contract: 3 years, $70.5 million

One thing to know: Howard seems to eventually play his way out of town whenever he joins a new team but that didn't stop the Hornets from trading two players and a second-round pick to get him. He's signed for the next two seasons.

13. Hassan Whiteside, Miami Heat — $23.8 million

Position: Center

Contract: 4 years, $98.4 million

One thing to know: Whiteside was little more than a D-League journeyman until late 2014, when the Heat gave him a chance to be their starting center. Less than two seasons later, he inked a contract extension that will pay him over $27 million in his walk year.

12. Otto Porter, Washington Wizards — $24.8 million

Position: Small forward

Contract: 4 years, $106.5 million

One thing to know: Porter was among the most coveted restricted free agents of this offseason and wound up returning to the Wizards after they matched the offer sheet he signed with the Kings. He's now making more than his star teammates John Wall and Bradley Beal, who form one of the league's top backcourts.

11. Jrue Holiday, New Orleans Pelicans — $24.9 million

Position: Point guard

Contract: 5 years, $131.8 million

One thing to know: This UCLA product had the Pelicans over a barrel this past offseason. With Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins on the roster, they were built to win in the near term, but they didn't have a competent point guard to facilitate the offense, nor did they have the cap space to bring in a new one. Holiday leveraged that positional need into a massive contract extension.

10. Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers — $26.2 million

Position: Point guard

Contract: 5 years, $139.9 million

One thing to know: The Trail Blazers have made the playoffs in each of the past four seasons, and Lillard has been a big part of that success, averaging 23.3 points per game. He's under contract through the 2020-21 season.

9. James Harden, Houston Rockets — $28.3 million

Position: Shooting guard

Contract: 4 years, $118 million

One thing to know: Harden has become the face of the Rockets, signing a big extension that will take him through the 2022-23 season. He will make over $40 million per year during the final three years of the deal.

7 (tie). Mike Conley, Memphis Grizzlies — $28.5 million

Position: Point guard

Contract: 5 years, $152.6 million

One thing to know: Conley's contract was the largest in NBA history when he signed a max extension in the summer of 2016. With the Grizzlies languishing at 8-20, tied for dead last in the Western Conference, he may end up exercising his early termination option ahead of the 2020-21 season.

7 (tie). Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder — $28.5 million

Position: Point guard

Contract: 3 years, $85.6 million

One thing to know: Westbrook may appear slightly underpaid for a reigning MVP coming off of a historic campaign, but don't feel bad for him. His salary is set to rise steadily over the next few years, peaking with a payday of nearly $47 million in the 2022-23 season.

6. Kyle Lowry, Toronto Raptors — $28.7 million

Position: Point guard

Contract: 3 years, $100 million

One thing to know: Lowry didn't make his first All-Star team until he was 28, and that late-career success has paid major dividends. This is the first season of his career in which he will earn over $12 million.

5. Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons — $29.5 million

Position: Power forward

Contract: 5 years, $171.2 million

One thing to know: Griffin replaced Andre Drummond as the team's highest-paid player when the former was acquired in a surprising mid-season trade.



4. Gordon Hayward, Boston Celtics — $29.7 million

Position: Small forward

Contract: 4 years, $127.8 million

One thing to know: Hayward was the biggest prize in free agency, but played less than one quarter for the Celtics before going down with a gruesome leg injury.

3. Paul Millsap, Denver Nuggets — $30.8 million

Position: Power forward

Contract: 2 years, $61 million

One thing to know: Millsap wasn't even offered a contract by his old team, the Hawks, but the Nuggets will still end up paying over $30 million a year for his services. He played well in his first 16 games but then missed more than two months with a torn wrist ligament.

2. LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers — $33.3 million

Position: Small forward

Contract: 3 years, $99.9 million

One thing to know: James left money on the table when he signed with the Miami Heat, and now it seems he's making up for lost time. Now LeBron James wants to "break the mold" on his next contract when he becomes a free agent this offseason.

1. Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors — $34.7 million

Position: Point guard

Contract: 5 years, $201.2 million

One thing to know: While Kevin Durant agreed to a reduced salary to help keep the Warriors' core together, Curry is reaping the full benefits of international superstardom. This season, the two-time league MVP is set to make more than Klay Thompson and Draymond Green combined.

