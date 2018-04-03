Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The Houston Astros needed a leaf blower to help unveil their World Series pennant


(ESPN)

  • The Houston Astros were set to unveil their World Series championship pennant before their home opener on Monday night.
  • Things went sideways when the tarp covering the pennant got stuck.
  • The tarp was eventually removed with the help of a leaf blower.


The Houston Astros were set to unveil their World Series championship pennant before their home opener on Monday, but things did not go as planned when the cover over the banner got stuck.

It was immediately clear that something was wrong when the announcer said "the 2017World Series championship pennant," and the tarp covering the pennant did not come down.

Things then took a humorous turn when first a person was seen climbing up the ladder towards the pennant ...

(ESPN)

which was then followed by a person trying to loosen the tarp with a leaf blower.

(ESPN)

The players appeared to be trying to suppress their laughter.

(ESPN)

The Astros did eventually get the tarp off, much to the delight of the crowd.

You can see the entire scene here, via ESPN.

