The Lakers surprised a 32-year-old G League veteran with a promotion to the NBA during his team's exit interview

Andre Ingram thought he was heading to his exit interview with the South Bay Lakers when the Los Angeles Lakers had a surprise in store for him.
The Los Angeles Lakers helped facilitate a feel-good story on Monday by calling up Andre Ingram from the G League to play the remaining two games of the regular season.
Ingram is a 32-year-old guard who has spent ten years in the G League, having never made it into the NBA. He's the all-time leader in three-pointers made in the developmental league.
The Lakers made the story even better when they filmed the process and showed that Ingram was heading to his exit interview with the South Bay Lakers when they surprised him by bringing in Lakers president Magic Johnson and GM Rob Pelinka to tell Ingram they were signing him.
Watch the video below and see Ingram's delight in realizing his dream: