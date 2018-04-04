Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The Masters' new pro shop at Augusta National will make any golf fan drool


The Masters has a brand new golf shop for fans to browse through at Augusta National so they can take home souvenirs from the greatest weekend in golf.

(The Masters)

Every year the Masters offers golf fans the opportunity to head to Augusta National and watch as the best players in the world test their skill against the picturesque, yet unforgiving course.

Fans who attend the Masters this year will have the chance to check out Augusta National's new golf shop, offering patrons the exclusive opportunity to purchase official Masters gear for friends and family. The new store is vastly larger than its predecessor and will make any golf fan drool.

You can check out some of the features of the new shop below.

Patrons will be greeted by a simple, classic sign that announces they're in the right place to find official Masters gear.

In the old shop, long lines were a problem, with patrons in many cases left waiting outside in the elements for some time before there was even room to enter the store. Now, there is space for lines inside the building, with installations that tell the story of Augusta National in place to help engage the attention of those who wait.

Upon entering the store, customers are met with a wide array of options, with shirts, hats, belts, pins, dog collars, and plenty of other memorabilia available for purchase.

The new shop was built in less than a year and has twice the floor space of the previous building, with the goal of providing shoppers with a better experience as they purchased their souvenirs.

Since official Masters gear can only be purchased in person at Augusta National, fans often stock up on purchases for friends and family.

Prices aren't cheap, but also don't vastly outpace what you might pay at any other pro shop, with polo shirts available starting at $69 and hats at $20.

With wide halls showing off products and high ceilings, it's about as spacious as you could hope a store like this to be.

Hats are by far the most popular item in the golf shop, with the Masters claiming that one is sold every second of the tournament.

There are 125 styles of hats available for customers to choose from, so no shortage of options for any golf fan in your life.

The process of checking out at the golf shop, which used to include another long wait for patrons, should run much more smoothly this year, thanks to a totally revamped space for processing orders.

There are 64 registers ready to go at the pro shop, which should help speed up shoppers' exit from the store.

And for those that don't wish to spend the rest of their day at Augusta National lugging their newly purchased gear around the course, there's a shipping center to help you send your official Masters products straight to your home.

From everything we've seen, it looks like a vastly improved experience for shoppers, and a can't-miss part of any trip to the Masters.

