The most common Final Four picks and predictions


  • Published: , Refreshed:

Most common Final Four predictions, according to brackets being filled out at Yahoo Sports' "Tourney Pick'em" contest.

(John Minchillo/AP)

  • Millions of brackets have been filled out for March Madness.
  • Villanova and Virginia are the most common Final Four picks.
  • Predictions for the other regions do not have the top seeds reaching the Final Four.


As fans gets their brackets ready for the NCAA Tournament and March Madness, some trends are starting to emerge as the most popular Final Four picks this year only include two 1-seeds.

According to Yahoo Sports' "Tourney Pick'em" contest, No. 1 seeds Villanova (East regional) and Virginia (South) are the only teams to appear in the Final Four of more than half of the brackets filled out so far. The most common Final Four picks in the other regions are second-seeded North Carolina (West) and third-seeded Michigan State (Midwest). Xavier (West) is the top seed picked to reach the Final Four in the fewest brackets (19.5%).

The most common pick for a school not seeded No. 6 or higher is Alabama, a ninth seed, picked to reach the Final Four in 0.7% of the brackets. The most common double-digit seeds are Oklahoma and Texas, with each reaching the Final Four in 0.5% of brackets.

(Shayanne Gal/Business Insider)

