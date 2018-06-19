news
The 2018 World Cup in Russia is off to a great start, and the tournament has already produced incredible moments and photos.
Russia is a gorgeous background for some amazing sports photography.
From goal celebrations to great saves, gut-wrenching own goals, and crazy fans, here are the most mesmerizing photos from the World Cup so far.
Russia's Yury Gazinsky scores the first goal of the 2018 World Cup.
Russia's Yury Gazinsky scores the first goal of the 2018 World Cup. (Carl Recine/Reuters)
Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco lays on the ground after his own goal gave Iran a 1-0 lead.
Aziz Bouhaddouz of Morocco lays on the ground after his own goal gave Iran a 1-0 lead. (Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Morocco's Younes Belhanda laments his team's own goal.
Morocco's Younes Belhanda laments his team's own goal. (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Serbia celebrates their first goal of the World Cup.
Serbia celebrates their first goal of the World Cup. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Hirving Lozano of Mexico celebrates a goal against Germany.
Hirving Lozano of Mexico celebrates a goal against Germany. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
David De Gea watches as he let a ball get by him against Portugal.
David De Gea watches as he let a ball get by him against Portugal. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
The shadow seemingly comes to life in the match between Sweden and South Korea.
The shadow seemingly comes to life in the match between Sweden and South Korea. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
A fan during the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia.
A fan during the opening match between Russia and Saudi Arabia. (Rebecca Blackwell/AP)
Neymar spent a lot of time on the turf thanks to the fouls from Switzerland.
Neymar spent a lot of time on the turf thanks to the fouls from Switzerland. (Jason Cairnduff/Reuters)
Lionel Messi's World Cup did not get off to a good start.
Lionel Messi's World Cup did not get off to a good start. (Antonio Calanni/AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates one of his three goals in the opening match.
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates one of his three goals in the opening match. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters)
A fan kisses the World Cup logo on the back of another fan's head.
A fan kisses the World Cup logo on the back of another fan's head. (Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters)
A view from above during the opening ceremony.
A view from above during the opening ceremony. (Carl Recine/Reuters)
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz in mid-air of his own goal.
Morocco's Aziz Bouhaddouz in mid-air of his own goal. (Henry Romero/Reuters)
Australia's Trent Sainsbury reaches for the ball against France.
Australia's Trent Sainsbury reaches for the ball against France. (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Keylor Navas of Costa Rica can't reach the ball.
Keylor Navas of Costa Rica can't reach the ball. (Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)
Supporters of Iceland do their Skol chant in Zaryadye Park.
Supporters of Iceland do their Skol chant in Zaryadye Park. (Sergei Karpukhin/Reuters)
Edson Alvarez celebrates Mexico's 1-0 win over Germany.
(Carl Recine/Reuters)
A fan at the first match of the tournament.
A fan at the first match of the tournament. (Carl Recine/Reuters)
Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates a goal against Brazil as his hand appears to glow.
Switzerland's Steven Zuber celebrates a goal against Brazil as his hand appears to glow. (Felipe Dana/AP)
A look at the fans during the Morocco-Iran match.
A look at the fans during the Morocco-Iran match. (Darko Vojinovic/AP)
Alfred Finnbogason receives a kiss following Iceland's tie of Argentina.
Alfred Finnbogason receives a kiss following Iceland's tie of Argentina. (Albert Gea/Reuters)
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel stops a penalty against Peru.
Denmark's Kasper Schmeichel stops a penalty against Peru. (Carlos Garcia Rawlins/Reuters)
A view from above of the Iran-Morocco match.
A view from above of the Iran-Morocco match. (Dylan Martinez/Reuters)
Egypt's Amr Warda on the ground against Uruguay.
Egypt's Amr Warda on the ground against Uruguay. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates a goal.
Brazil's Philippe Coutinho celebrates a goal. (Marko Djurica/Reuters)
Cristiano Ronaldo takes a deep breath before his free-kick goal.
Cristiano Ronaldo takes a deep breath before his free-kick goal. (Ueslei Marcelino/Reuters)
Russia celebrates a goal as a player for Saudi Arabia looks on.
Russia celebrates a goal as a player for Saudi Arabia looks on. (Darko Bandic/AP)
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani with a ball during training.
Uruguay's Edinson Cavani with a ball during training. (Natacha Pisarenko/AP)
German fans react to their loss to Mexico.
German fans react to their loss to Mexico. (Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters)
Luis Suarez walks across the pitch.
Luis Suarez walks across the pitch. (Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)
Lionel Messi.
Lionel Messi. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)
Serbian and Costa Rican players battle for the ball.
Serbian and Costa Rican players battle for the ball. (Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates.
Argentina's Sergio Aguero celebrates. (Albert Gea/Reuters)
A view from the temporary stands erected on scaffolding at Ekaterinburg Arena.
A view from the temporary stands erected on scaffolding at Ekaterinburg Arena. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo during training.
Cristiano Ronaldo during training. (Manu Fernandez/AP)
Portugal's Pepe kicks the ball with the lights flickering in the background.
Portugal's Pepe kicks the ball with the lights flickering in the background. (Murad Sezer/Reuters)
France's Antoine Griezmann scores on a penalty as other players rush in.
France's Antoine Griezmann scores on a penalty as other players rush in. (John Sibley/Reuters)
Denis Cheryshev of Russia scores as several Saudi Arabian players look on.
Denis Cheryshev of Russia scores as several Saudi Arabian players look on. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)
Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Mayouf makes a save as players stumble to the ground.
Saudi Arabia's Abdullah Al-Mayouf makes a save as players stumble to the ground. (Grigory Dukor/Reuters)
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a free-kick goal.
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates a free-kick goal. (Frank Augstein/AP)
