The NBA playoff bracket is now set


  • Published: , Refreshed:

The Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors are the top seeds in each conference.

(Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)

  • The NBA playoff field is now set.
  • The Minnesota Timberwolves clinched the final spot in the Western Conference with an overtime win over the Denver Nuggets in a winner-take-all game.
  • We also now know each of the seeds and the opening-round playoff matchups.


We now know all 16 seeds for when the NBA playoffs begin on Saturday.

In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves clinched the final playoff spot with an overtime win over the Denver Nuggets in a winner-take-all game.

We already knew the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors were the top seeds in each conference, but many of the other seeds were still up for grabs.

Here is the playoff bracket after the games on the final night of the season (click for larger version; via the NBA):

2018 NBA playoff bracket and seeds. play

2018 NBA playoff bracket and seeds.

(NBA)

The schedule for the first-round matchups will be updated when announced.

