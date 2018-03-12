Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The NFL's biggest free agent added more intrigue around his ultimate destination with a possible clue hidden at the bottom of a blog post


The NFL's biggest free agent added more intrigue around his ultimate destination with a possible clue hidden at the bottom of a blog post

(Denis Poroy/AP)

  • Kirk Cousins is about to hit free agency and start a bidding war amongst teams targeting the Pro Bowl quarterback.
  • On Monday, Cousins wrote a goodbye post on his website and included the category tags "Jets" and "Vikings," fueling rumors about his ultimate destination.
  • The tags were later removed.


Kirk Cousins is set to hit free agency and start a bidding war unlike anything the NFL has ever seen, and he may have dropped a hint about his ultimate destination.

The 29-year-old Pro Bowl quarterback wrote a goodbye blog post on his website. Interestingly, the post also included "Jets" and "Vikings" category tags at the bottom.

Other tags included subjects like "football," "free agent," "new team," and Washington Redskins-related tags.

Here's a screenshot of the category tags.

It may have been an innocent inclusion, an attempt to take advantage of the teams trending on social media in association with Cousins' free agency. But later on, the tags were removed.

Both the Minnesota Vikings and New York Jets have been reported to be in on the chase for Cousins. The Vikings can offer an elite defense and capable set of playmakers, luring Cousins to join them and create a Super Bowl contender. The Jets, meanwhile, offer a clean slate, cap space, and potentially $60 million in the first year.

Last week, there was growing buzz that the Vikings may be the favorites to land Cousins.

Other teams reportedly chasing Cousins include the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals.

For now, it remains unclear where Cousins will end up, but perhaps his blog post has given the NFL world a hint at the favorites.

