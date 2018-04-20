The Premier League's longest-serving manager Arsène Wenger has dramatically quit Arsenal after 22 years

news

Arsène Wenger has resigned from Premier League club Arsenal FC.

The Gunners boss ends a 22-year relationship with the North London team.

He will leave at the end of the season.

The Premier League's longest-serving manager Arsène Wenger has dramatically quit Arsenal FC.

Wenger led Arsenal to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cup trophies but will end his 22-year relationship with the club at the end of the season.

"After careful consideration and following discussions with the club, I feel it is the right time for me to step down," Wenger confirmed on the club's official website.

"I am grateful for having had the privilege to serve the club for so many memorable years. I managed the club with full commitment and integrity. I want to thank the staff, the players, the directors, and the fans who make this club so special."

Arsenal is currently sixth in the Premier League table but is in the hunt for the UEFA Europa League trophy. The club takes on Atletico Madrid in a two-legged semifinal in the coming weeks, and Wenger has "urged" the fans "to stand behind the team to finish on a high."

He concluded: "To all the Arsenal lovers take care of the values of the club. My love and support for ever."

Arsenal will sign Wenger's replacement "as soon as possible," according to a club statement.