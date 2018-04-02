Home > Business Insider > Sports >

The purse for The Masters this year is $11 million, the second-highest total for any major tournament


  • Published: , Refreshed:

It's the second-highest total of any major tournament.

  • The winner of this year's Masters will take $1.98 million.
  • The Masters' purse overall is $11.0 million, second only to the U.S. Open.


Winning The Masters is one of the most prestigious achievements in golf. The winner gets the iconic green jacket, cements himself in the annals of sporting history forever — and takes home quite a bit of money as well.

Last year, Sergio Garcia took home $1.98 million for winning his first green jacket. This year's winner will receive the same prize.

Overall, the Masters' total purse is a whopping $11 million, second only to the U.S. Open regarding prize money among golf majors.

Here's what the purse for each of the four majors will be in the 2017-18 PGA Tours season, according to the PGA Tour:

U.S. Open: $12.0 million

The Master's: $11.0 million

PGA Championship: $10.5 million

British Open: $10.3 million

And here's what the overall winner of each major took home in individual prize money during the previous PGA Tour season:

U.S. Open: $2.16 million (Brooks Koepka)

The Masters: $1.98 million (Sergio Garcia)

PGA Championship: $1.89 million (Justin Thomas)

British Open: $1.85 million (Jordan Spieth)

Of the non-major tournaments, The Players Championship had the highest purse in 2017, at $10.5 million.

