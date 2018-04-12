The Seahawks reportedly 'postponed' a meeting with Colin Kaepernick after he said he wouldn't stop kneeling during the national anthem

news

The Seattle Seahawks reportedly "postponed" a meeting with Colin Kaepernick after he said he would not stop kneeling during the national anthem.

Kaepernick ignited a wave of protests across the NFL in 2016 by kneeling during the anthem to raise awareness for social injustice.

Kaepernick has remained unsigned since 2016 and filed a grievance accusing the NFL of collusion over his free agency.



The Seattle Seahawks "postponed" a meeting with free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick after he declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem next season, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, the Seahawks made a "last-minute stipulation" over Kaepernick's protest, which sought to raise awareness for social injustice, asking that he stop kneeling during the national anthem, and he would not give them that assurance.

Schefter reported that the Seahawks are still considering bringing in Kaepernick for a workout. The Seahawks worked out Kaepernick last offseason when he became a free agent but did not sign him.

The report would seem to mark a change in Kaepernick's approach to his controversial protest. It was reported last season that Kaepernick would no longer kneel during the national anthem if he were to be signed.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since last March when the 49ers did not pick up his contract option. Though some teams have reportedly considered signing him, he has remained on the market, leading some to believe his protest turned teams off.

Kaepernick has continued working out in hopes of landing another job in the NFL.

In October 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance accusing NFL owners of collusion for not signing him. According to reports, he was recently deposed in the claim.