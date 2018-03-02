The top 30 prospects of the 2018 NBA draft

news

This year's NBA Draft is considered deep and talented.

Several versatile, athletic big men are making bids as the top picks in the draft, while Oklahoma point guard Trae Young has exploded onto the scene.

And across the Atlantic, playing for Real Madrid, is Luka Doncic, a point-forward who looks like an extra-special prospect.

With both the NBA and college seasons in full swing, here's a look at the top 30 prospects, judged using experts' mock drafts.

The experts: Jonathan Givony of ESPN, Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated, Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report, Reid Forgrave of CBS, and Chris Stone of Sporting News.

1. Luka Doncic, PG

Age: 18

School: none — Real Madrid, Slovenia

One thing to know: From Wasserman: "Though he's only 18 years old and is playing against tougher competition compared to the NCAA, Doncic has been as consistently effective as any top college prospect."

2. Deandre Ayton, C

Age: 19

School: Arizona

One thing to know: From Givony: "Ayton has elevated himself into the conversation as a top-two pick with his incredible natural physical tools and high skill level."

3. Marvin Bagley III, PF

Age: 18

School: Duke

One thing to know: From Vecenie: "Marvin Bagley III is just one of those players who will be productive regardless of situation. He’s averaging more than 21 points and 11 rebounds for Duke."

4. Mohamed Bama, C

Age: 19

School: Texas

One thing to know: From Givony: "Bamba is starting to make 3-pointers more consistently (6-for-17 in his past eight games), and his unicorn potential gives him arguably the highest upside of any player in this draft."

5. Michael Porter Jr., SF

Age: 19

School: Missouri

One thing to know: From Woo: "Porter says he intends to return from back surgery before the end of the season, which would be a risky choice as it pertains to his long-term health, much less his draft stock. But as long as his medicals check out, his size, shooting and polished game should keep him pretty safely among the draft’s early selections."

6. Trae Young, PG

Age: 19

School: Oklahoma

One thing to know: From Woo: "There’s mixed opinion surrounding his long-term prospects, but he comes with star-level potential if everything breaks right, able to rain threes from deep, utilize high ball screens and find teammates."

7. Jaren Jackson Jr., F/C

Age: 18

School: Michigan State

One thing to know: From Wasserman: "His 7'4" wingspan and defensive instincts combine to create a monster in rim protection. But he's also shooting 44.1 percent from three and 79.1 percent at the free-throw line."

8. Wendell Carter Jr., F

Age: 18

School: Duke

One thing to know: From Woo: "Carter has arguably been Duke's best player, and certainly its most consistent performer. He's a terrific rebounder and versatile offensive player who should be able to add consistent three-point range to his game"

9. Mikal Bridges, F

Age: 21

School: Villanova

One thing to know: From Stone: "Bridges is the quintessential 3-and-D wing. He projects as a high 30s 3-point shooter at the next level based on his quality free throw shooting and 3-point volume. The 21-year-old’s upside hinges on what kind of creation he can offer."

10. Collin Sexton, G

Age: 19

School: Alabama

One thing to know: From Givony: "Enter Sexton, who looks like a nice pairing with his tremendous aggressiveness driving the lane, taking off-the-dribble jumpers and putting defensive pressure on opposing guards."

11. Miles Bridges, F

Age: 19

School: Michigan State

One thing to know: From Woo: "Bridges has taken some flak this season, but brings athleticism, toughness and some shot-making ability on the wing, with potential to become a plus 3-and-D guy in the right situation."

12. Kevin Knox, F

Age: 18

School: Kentucky

One thing to know: From Givony: "Knox hasn't had a very efficient freshman season, partially due to his playing out of position, but there's a significant market in the NBA for combo forwards in his mold who can make an open shot, defend multiple positions and offer some offensive versatility."

13. Lonnie Walker, G

Age: 19

School: Miami

One thing to know: From Forgrave: "He has beautiful shooting form, shooting 35.9 percent from 3-point range and 73 percent from the line this season. He's a long, lean athlete with a big ceiling."

14. Robert Williams, PF/C

Age: 20

School: Texas A&M

One thing to know: From Wasserman: "Williams, who's blocking 3.8 shots per 40 minutes (again) and shooting 64.3 percent, has drawn comparisons to [DeAndre] Jordan in the past due to his defensive tools and athleticism."

15. Chandler Hutchison, G/F

Age: 21

School: Boise State

One thing to know: From Givony: "Hutchison has made significant strides with his game as a senior ... He has outstanding physical tools and is a much-improved ball handler and perimeter shooter."

16. Troy Brown, F

Age: 18

School: Oregon

One thing to know: From Woo: "Brown has come on strong for Oregon and possesses an enviable, well-rounded perimeter skill set that should play on most teams. He’s plenty athletic, with some playmaking ability and comfort handling the ball."

17. Dzanan Musa, F

Age: 18

School: none — Cedevita, Croatia

One thing to know: From Givony: "He's one of the youngest players in this class but is already very productive in Europe, playing at a fairly high level."

18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G

Age: 19

School: Kentucky

One thing to know: From Woo: "He’s an unselfish player who has emerged as a floor leader for Kentucky. His long-term shooting potential begs some question, but Gilgeous-Alexander has been impressive overall and should be a worth a shot as a long-term play."

19. Daniel Gafford, PF

Age: 19

School: Arkansas

One thing to know: From Vecenie: "He’s averaging nearly 20 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks per 40 minutes while hitting 60 percent of his field goals for the Hogs, a terrific set of numbers that showcase his athleticism inside."

20. Mitchell Robinson, C

Age: 19

School: Western Kentucky

One thing to know: From Forgrave: "He signed at Western Kentucky, and then there was the summer of back-and-forth drama before he finally decided to skip his one-and-done season altogether ... Robinson is incredibly physically gifted, and a natural shot-blocker, but his offensive game consists mostly of dunking and rebounding at this point."

21. Bruce Brown, G

Age: 21

School: Miami

One thing to know: From Stone: "Brown’s sophomore season has been hampered by injuries and poor shooting numbers, but the 21-year-old still represents a potential two-way guard who will pair best next to a primary creator in the NBA."

22. Shake Milton, G

Age: 21

School: Southern Methodist

One thing to know: From Vecenie: "As a 6-6 guard with a 7-foot wingspan and some equity as a ball-handler, there’s so much to like with what Milton brings to the table, filling a potential role in the NBA."

23. Trevon Duval, PG

Age: 19

School: Duke

One thing to know: From Vecenie: "The jump shot is a real concern, even though he’s hitting a respectable percentage in ACC play. But even at worst, his athleticism and length should translate well as an open-floor player at the next level."

24. Anfernee Simons, G

Age: 18

School: IMG Academy (HS)

One thing to know: From Givony: "Simons is one of the least NBA-ready players in the draft, but he's intriguing due to his combination of youth, explosiveness and shot-making prowess. He's a few years away from panning out, but at this stage of the draft, there isn't much risk, and adding a prospect with his upside has to be considered intriguing."

25. Keita Bates-Diop, F

Age: 22

School: Ohio State

One thing to know: From Stone: "He has a high release point that allows him to shoot over most contests. Defensively, he has the size to guard multiple positions and is averaging 2.0 blocks and 1.2 steals per 40 minutes."

26. Khyri Thomas, G

Age: 21

School: Texas

One thing to know: From Woo: "He’s been solid for Creighton this season and emerged as one of the better on-ball defenders in college basketball while hitting threes at a strong clip on the other side of the ball."

27. Hamidou Diallo, G/F

Age: 19

School: Kentucky

One thing to know: From Givony: "Diallo's stock has stagnated somewhat as he hasn't made the type of progress scouts were hoping to see with his feel for the game or skill level. Still, he's one of the best athletes in the draft and could very well continue to improve with the right skill-development coaching, as he's very young and reportedly has a strong work ethic."

28. Landry Shamet, G

Age: 20

School: Wichita State

One thing to know: From Vecenie: "Shamet is a killer shot-maker with unbelievable feel for the game. He defends hard and rarely makes mistakes."

29. Jontay Porter, C

Age: 18

School: Missouri

One thing to know: From Woo: "He’s demonstrated a uniquely high-IQ game for a center, and can step out and shoot threes as well as craftily attack the basket on closeouts."

30. De'Anthony Melton, G

Age: 19

School: USC

One thing to know: From Stone: "USC’s Melton won’t play college basketball this season as a result of the FBI’s investigation into bribery payments made to players. However, his freshman season highlights his potential as a versatile defender and playmaker."

