The Vikings are reportedly scooping up the NFL's best free agent with an unprecedented contract

The Minnesota Vikings are likely to sign Kirk Cousins to a three-year, $84 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The deal is not done yet, as Cousins, the biggest free agent this offseason, is set to visit the Vikings on Wednesday and Thursday, with the team hoping to sign him during the visit.

Cousins' agent Mike McCartney told ESPN: "No final decisions have been made. The plan is to visit Minnesota first. That's all we can say right now."

According to Schefter, Cousins' $84 million would be fully guaranteed, making it a virtually unprecedented deal in the NFL. Cousins would become the highest-paid quarterback in the league, and while the Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford has more money guaranteed over the life of his deal, his entire contract is not fully guaranteed like Cousins' reported deal.

The Vikings landing Cousins could shift the balance of power in the NFC. The Already one of the top defenses in the NFL, with capable playmakers in wide receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen and running back Dalvin Cook, adding a top quarterback could put the Vikings over the top. The Vikings went 13-3 with Case Keenum mostly running the show on the power of a career season. It seemed the Vikings did not believe he could repeat such a season.

Cousins has thrown for over 4,000 yards in each of his last three seasons with the Washington Redskins. During that time he's completed over 64% of his passes to go with 81 total touchdowns and 36 interceptions.

Though the deal isn't official yet, the Vikings appear to be making a chase for a Super Bowl while Cousins will have to prove he's deserving of his historic deal.