The Yankees and Red Sox renewed their historic rivalry with a major brawl — and the photos are fantastic

news

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox renewed their rivalry with a good old fashioned brawl on Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

The tension stemmed from a spikes-up slide from Yankees designated hitter Tyler Austin early in the game. When Austin stepped back up to the plate in the seventh, he was hit in the back with a fastball from Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly. Austin slammed his bat into the ground and stormed the mound, prompting both benches to clear in the biggest brawl of the MLB season thus far.

As the scene played out, photographers Maddie Meyer and Charles Krupa captured some amazing photos of the fight.

Immediately after getting beaned, Austin slammed his bat into the ground, breaking the bat on home plate and charging the mound.

Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez did his best to hold Austin back, but he escaped to meet Joe Kelly in the center of the diamond.

Austin was ready to grapple, as Kelly took a more defensive stance.

Eventually the two traded blows.

Austin probably got the better of him, but the two were soon separated by their teammates.

Aaron Judge loomed in the background as the teams' dugouts cleared.

And eventually was able to put Kelly in a headlock of sorts to quell the violence.

The brawl wasn't the only great example of photography from the night though — Gary Sanchez hit a home run to the green monster, creating something akin to a renaissance painting.

It's not the first time this phenomenon has happened.

In the end, the Yankees took home the win by a score of 10-7 in a game both teams will no doubt remember this game for the rest of the season.

Now check out all of the best photography from Masters weekend.