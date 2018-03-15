Home > Business Insider > Sports >

There is no clear-cut March Madness favorite and some in the basketball world think chaos could rule


Sports There is no clear-cut March Madness favorite and some in the basketball world think chaos could rule

  • Published: , Refreshed:

March Madness always has upsets, but this year, some think the tournament could be rife with surprises.

st bonaventure march madness play

st bonaventure march madness

(John Minchillo/AP)

  • March Madness is underway.
  • This year, with few teams dominating college basketball, some basketball analysts think the field is more wide open than ever.
  • The wide-open field could lead to some major upsets and even a run by a Cinderella team.

March Madness is underway, and this year, some in the basketball world believe the NCAA Tournament really may be, well, madness.

No team dominated college basketball this year, and some of the best teams have steep paths in the tournament. Though there are still favorites, while talking to analysts covering the tournament at Turner's NCAA Tournament Media Day, it was clear that many think there could be some upsets this year.

"If a Cinderella is ever gonna win March Madness, this is the year," said Charles Barkley, who helps cover the tournament from the studio for CBS. He added, "It is totally up for grabs."

Virginia owns the No. 1 seed in the South bracket and has been a favorite for many experts because of their stingy defense and a 17-1 record in the difficult ACC. But they also have a tough road to the championship, particularly with guard De'Andre Hunter out for the tournament with a broken wrist.

"It is wide open this year," said former NBA star Steve Smith, who works as an analyst during the tournament. "We kinda say that every year, but when you really start to look at it, it hasn't been a dominant team. Virginia is the No. 1 team, but who saw that coming? … I don't think there'd be that much of a surprise if you saw somebody come out as a 6-seed, 7-seed, 8-seed."

Barkley called the defensive-minded Virginia squad a "dangerous" team for their lack of offensive punch.

Former NBA star and TNT analyst Kenny Smith, who works in the CBS studio said that the beauty of March Madness is that few teams have a real advantage — it can come down to skill, experience, timing, or just luck.

"In a one-and-out situation, the scale can tip," Smith said. "That's the beauty of bracketology, that's why people rip their brackets up. If I play you the best of 7, I'm gonna get you. But if I play you one time, my experience might not outweigh the fact that you're talented."

Reggie Miller, who also works as an analyst during March Madness, agreed that the tournament is "wide open," saying it could be the year a mid-major school wins it.

"We always come into this tournament wondering and writing which team is hot, which team is playing best during this particular time during their conference tournaments. This is so wide-open this year. I think this could be the year of the mid-major."

Miller said it's also an example of the parity in the game that few teams seem slated to walk into the Final Four.

Many of the analysts' picks lined up with teams that are Final Four favorites — Michigan State, UNC, and Auburn, among others like Virginia, Villanova, Duke, and Xavier. Of course, some of those teams are also their alma maters, so perhaps they're a bit biased.

"I'm not just blowing smoke, this is probably the craziest thing I've ever seen as far as competitive balance," Barkley said.

If you're filling out a bracket, perhaps it's time to read up on some upset picks.

More March Madness:

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Asamoah Gyan Here is a list of all the businesses owned by the Black...bullet
3 Digital Bank Didier Drogba endorses Standard Chartered Bank's new...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Deandre Ayton and the Arizona Wildcats will be playing with a chip on their shoulder when they enter the NCAA Tournament.
Sports Our best bets for the first round of March Madness
Barack Oabama
Sports Obama released his March Madness brackets and Final Four picks
null
Sports The 25 best NFL free agents and where they've landed so far
Lionel Messi scored the fastest goal of his career as Barcelona proved too good for Chelsea
Football Messi hits Champions League century in emphatic Barca win over Chelsea