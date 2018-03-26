Home > Business Insider > Sports >

'There's no way' Stephen Curry will play in the first round of the playoffs


Sports 'There's no way' Stephen Curry will play in the first round of the playoffs

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made clear that Stephen Curry was not going to be ready for the first round of the postseason.

Image
  • Steve Kerr Stephen Curry
    Steve Kerr Stephen Curry   
  • null
    null   
Steve Kerr Stephen Curry play

Steve Kerr Stephen Curry

(Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

  • Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Stephen Curry will miss the first round of the NBA playoffs.
  • Curry suffered an MCL sprain on Friday against the Atlanta Hawks after JaVale McGee came down hard on Curry's left knee.
  • It won't be the first time this Warriors team will have had to fight through a few playoff games missing one of its stars.


Stephen Curry will miss the first round of the NBA playoffs, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Sunday.

"There's no way he's playing in the first round. There's no way," Kerr said, when asked if the Warriors were preparing for the possibility of going without their star guard to start the postseason. "He's being reevaluated in three weeks. So we gotta be ready to play without him and see how he's coming along."

Kerr noted that missing a superstar entering the postseason was nothing new for the Warriors, as they had to play a stretch of last year's playoff run without Kevin Durant in the lineup.

You can watch Kerr's comments in full below:

Curry went down with a left knee injury on Friday in the third quarter of the Warriors game against the Atlanta Hawks. Warriors center JaVale McGee went up in an attempt to block an opposing shot, lost control in the air, and came down hard on Curry's left knee.

On Saturday, Curry was diagnosed with an MCL sprain and ruled out for at least three weeks.

The Warriors are currently in second place in the Western Conference and would host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round if the season ended today. But the fight for the postseason in tight in the West, with plenty of change possible before the playoffs are set.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Asamoah Gyan Here is a list of all the businesses owned by the Black...bullet
3 Sports The one player you need to know from every country competing...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

null
Sports Sister Jean, the 98-year-old breakout star of the NCAA Tournament, had Loyola in the Final Four but couldn't enter a March Madness pool because of NCAA rule
Germany's Jerome Boateng on the eve of their World Cup warm up with Brazil
Football Below strength Germany serious for Brazil - Boateng
PAOK's Greek-Russian president Ivan Savvidis takes to the pitch carrying a handgun after a disallowed goal
Football Greek football to resume Saturday - officials
World Cup hosts Russia in training ahead of Tuesday's game with France
Football World Cup hosts Russia seek French redemption