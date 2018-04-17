Things are reportedly getting dicey between Aaron Rodgers and the Packers, and it could affect a big upcoming contract extension

news

Aaron Rodgers is"frustrated" and "emotional" over some of the Green Bay Packers' moves this offseason, according to a report.

Rodgers twice publicly expressed curiosity over not being involved in personnel decisions.

Rodgers and the Packers are set to discuss a contract extension and Rodgers' frustration with the team could weigh into negotiations, according to the report.



Aaron Rodgers hasn't been shy about his opinions over some moves the Green Bay Packers have made this offseason, and it could be straining the relationship.

Earlier in 2018, after the Packers let go of quarterback coach Alex Van Pelt, Rodgers called it an "interesting" decision, adding that he wasn't consulted about it.

"My quarterback coach didn't get retained," Rodgers said on ESPN radio. "I thought that was an interesting change, really without consulting me. There's a close connection between quarterback and quarterback coach, and that was an interesting decision."

After the Packers released wide receiver Jordy Nelson in March, Rodgers told Milwaukee radio station 102.9 The Hog that the Packers have made it "pretty clear" that players don't get a say in personnel decisions.

"I think it's pretty clear that players play and coaches coach and personnel people make their decisions," he said.

According to Yahoo's Charles Robinson, Rodgers is "emotional" and "frustrated" over some of the Packers' decisions offseason. While Robinson reported that the relationship is not in disrepair, it has potential to affect upcoming contract negotiations.

Rodgers is in the sixth year of a seven-year contract that has left him underpaid for a quarterback. Over the past two years, quarterbacks like Andrew Luck, Derek Carr, Matthew Stafford, Kirk Cousins, and Jimmy Garoppolo have all signed monster deals with high amounts in guarantees, making Rodgers only the ninth-highest-paid quarterback in the league by average annual salary.

On Tuesday, Rodgers was asked about a contract extension and said while there's interest from both sides, there's nothing to report as of now.

As Robinson noted, Rodgers doesn't have much leverage, as he still has two more years left on his deal. If those two years pass without an extension, the Packers could also apply the franchise tag to Rodgers in back-to-back years.

However, the Packers quickly learned Rodgers' value last season when they went 3-6 without him after he suffered a broken collarbone. If Rodgers' displeasure were to get as far as holding off on an extension to hit free agency, the Packers could be scrambling for a quarterback and would almost surely have to meet Rodgers' contract demands.

Both sides would benefit from an extension, but the longer negotiations drag on, Rodgers' reported frustration with the team could be a storyline to watch.