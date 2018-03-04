This is everything tennis champion Serena Williams eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

news

Serena Williams returns to the Women's Tennis Association Tour at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, this week.

The comeback marks the first time she'll contest an official singles tour match since the 2017 Australian Open — a tournament she won whilst pregnant.

Williams took the rest of the year off, gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr., but is now ready to pick up where she left off.

In order to maintain her sporting dominance, Williams has to eat right before a match. So what sort of food does a 23-time tennis major champion serve up?

Here's everything Williams likes to have for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

This is Serena Williams, a superstar tennis player who is returning to the sport after taking a year out to give birth to her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

Before a game, Williams "usually can't" eat and says it may be down to nerves. However, if she was going to have a meal, it would be a "protein and carb" combo like turkey sausage and baked potato.

Source: Glamour.

When Williams is away from the court, she spares no expense and orders a delicious and healthy looking platter for breakfast including staples like smoothies and fruits.

It's not all clean-eating, though. Williams has an obvious sweet tooth and won't hesitate to put away a beignet, which is basically a deep fried nugget of sugary dough.

When it comes to lunches, or general snacking, Williams never refuses a taco — and they are an ever-present feature of the tennis champion's Instagram.

Williams once said on Facebook: "I want tacos. Everyday I want tacos. I don't know what to do? Is there help for someone that wants to eat tacos everyday?"

Source: Facebook.

If tacos aren't on the menu and Williams wanted to celebrate a tennis success, she would order a cheese pizza and french fries.

Source: Glamour.

But sometimes nothing beats home cooking and, for Williams, that means her mother's chicken, rice, and gravy.

Source: Bon Appetit.

If Williams is doing the cooking, then she likes to wow her friends and family with a number of dishes. "For years I was always making gumbo for everyone," she said. "My other go-to dishes are something I call a 'seven-bean delight' which really only has five beans, but don't tell. And roasted chicken with garlic."

Source: Bon Appetit.

Aside from tacos, there is another food Williams is obsessed with — moon pie. "I love moon pies. If "Moon Pie" sponsored me, I'd be bigger than any house on this planet! I love the originals: banana, chocolate, or vanilla. Now I really want a Moon Pie!"

Source: Bon Appetit.