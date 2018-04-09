This is everything WWE wrestler Ronda Rousey eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner

news

UFC icon Ronda Rousey shocked the fight world when she signed a full-time contract with WWE in January.

She made a surprise appearance at the Royal Rumble and made her professional wrestling debut at WrestleMania 34 on April 8 — WWE's biggest show of the year.

Rousey is one of the most famous fighters in the history of women's mixed martial arts. The 30-year-old won a bronze medal at the 2008 Olympic Games, a Strikeforce bantamweight title, and a UFC bantamweight world title.

But what does she eat to remain ring-ready? Well, Rousey is a known advocate of the Warrior's Diet (fresh fruit, vegetables, and intermittent fasting), as well as the Dolce Diet, a meal plan put together by her own nutritionist Mike Dolce.

Here's what she eats for breakfast, lunch, and dinner on a typical day.

This is former Olympic judoka Ronda Rousey, who has officially quit UFC to become a full-time professional wrestler for WWE.

Rousey starts her day with a coffee, finished with grass-fed butter, raw coconut oil, stevia, and cinnamon. She says that, regardless of what her nutritionists and trainers say, it is "the only thing" she cannot "fudge on."

Sources: Cosmopolitan and UFC.

Just don't spell her name wrong.

Breakfast is her "favourite meal of the day." She loves "having a big breakfast, a medium sized lunch, and a small dinner." A typical breakfast for Rousey includes a bowl of chia seeds, hemp seeds, oats, agave nectar, almond butter, raisins, and cinnamon.

Sources: Cosmopolitan and UFC.

Rousey's breakfast plan on the morning of a big fight does not differ too much from her regular diet. "I wake up, make myself this Ezekiel wrap with almond butter, honey, and banana… and then go right back to sleep," she says.

Sources: Cosmopolitan and Fox Sports.

As well as coffee, Rousey likes to drink coconut water, green tea, and water when she is thirsty between meals and training sessions.

Sources: ESPN and Fox Sports.

But the lure of coffee is strong. Here she is with a cold one from Groundwork Coffee.

For lunch, Rousey will eat toast with scrambled eggs, red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, avocado, mushrooms, and turkey bacon. Grass-fed butter would be used as a spread.

Source: Cosmopolitan.

For snacks, "sweet potato yam chips" cannot be beaten.

Source: Fox Sports.

Rousey says a standard dinner consists of 6 ounces of ground turkey, red and green bell peppers, avocado, hemp seeds, beans, cayenne, and chili pepper.

Source: Cosmopolitan.

There is no cheat meal for Rousey, as the WWE wrestler limits herself to greek yoghurt, chia seeds, and agave syrup whenever she has a craving for a sweet treat.

Source: Cosmopolitan.

Every now and then though, she will enjoy a beer.