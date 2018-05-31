This is the biggest style mistake Roger Federer has ever made — and it still haunts him to this day

news

Roger Federer, renowned for his style, has reflected on his biggest fashion faux pas.

Federer made a glaring wardrobe malfunction over 10 years ago and it was picked up by the British press.

The error still haunts him to this day.

Grand Slam tennis champion Roger Federer is renowned for his finesse and style on and off the court, but the 36-year-old is still haunted by a fashion faux pas he made over 10 years ago.

Federer is often seen on the red carpet wearing a tailored suit with a matching tie and manicured hair. He has welcomed comparisons to James Bond, would relish seeing Leonardo DiCaprio play him in a biopic of himself, and claimed he would never, ever, dress like Rafa Nadal.

Federer has picked up 20 of the major titles in the sport and has the celebrity appeal to match but, in an interview with GQ Magazine, Federer explained that he is still guilty of making public howlers.

Federer recalled an "embarrassing" wardrobe malfunction at a Wimbledon ceremony over 10 years ago that was picked up by the British media.

He said: "Back in 2005 or 2006, I was so excited I won, I wanted to put on the whole outfit that we’d made together. I went to receive the trophy and as I walk down, I’m a bit nervous and as I put my hands in my pockets, I realise that the pockets are going backwards."

"I was like, 'It’s too late! I can’t change them any more!' I lifted the trophy and the pants were on backwards. You could hardly see it, but I think one British media picked it up and were like, 'What’s going on? He’s got the zipper at the back.'"

The incident actually occured in 2007 — and there's photo evidence here:

Federer added: "That was quite embarrassing!"

Federer has not played competitive tennis since a second round loss to Thanasi Kokkinakis at the Miami Open in March. He decided to skip the entire clay season so he could be as fit and as fresh for the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, a tournament that starts in June.

Hopefully, this time, he'll wear his trousers the right way round.