This is the one surprising thing Anthony Joshua does to get the most out of his workouts


Sports This is the one surprising thing Anthony Joshua does to get the most out of his workouts

  Published: , Refreshed:

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua says stretching is a workout in itself.

Anthony Joshua.

  • Anthony Joshua has revealed the secret to a heavyweight workout.
  • The world boxing champion is an extraordinarily strong and powerful athlete but does not underestimate the value of stretching.
  • He even says it's possible to 'get an actual sweat on' just from stretching.

Anthony Joshua has revealed the secret to his workouts — and it has nothing to do with weights.

Joshua is the reigning IBF, WBA, and WBO world heavyweight boxing champion famed for the thrilling nature of his knockout victories in the ring.

But the 28-year-old is also an extraordinary athlete. Joshua is 6-foot-6, has a 47-inch chest, and a 17-inch bicep. Even his legs are huge, as he has a 27-inch thigh and 17-inch calf.

So how does he stay so big, strong, and powerful?

The answer doesn't lie with sparring, punching bags, or with weightlifting, apparently — it turns out, for Joshua, it's just a matter of stretching.

"There are so many ways to get results, but I think stretching, because stretching has longevity, you can get an actual sweat on, a workout out of it, and you can see results," Joshua said during an interview with Marie Claire wherehe was asked for his one tip for maximising results in the gym.

He added: "You can actually gauge results which is always good for someone who’s new to working out, or if you’re result-driven. I think that’s always good to see when you’re training."

Joshua is waiting for an opponent.

Joshua, unbeaten in 21 professional fights, is currently planning his next move in boxing.

Joshua added the WBO heavyweight title to his IBF and WBA belts when he defeated Joseph Parker in March. He is now looking to take on American big man Deontay Wilder as he hopes to annex the WBC championship so he can hold all of boxing's major titles at the same time.

However, negotiations for this transatlantic superfight are currently proving difficult. If neither side can strike a deal, then Joshua could fight WBA mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin.

