Home > Business Insider > Sports >

This tool creates a perfect athletic field


Sports This tool creates a perfect athletic field

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The SIDEKICK is a sod installing device used in professional sports stadiums across America. The machine is installed onto a tractor. It is designed to speed the processes of installing new sod in the sports stadiums and makes a safer field for athletes. The machine is powered by hydraulics and is incredibly strong. Following is a transcript of the video.

This tool creates a perfect athletic field. It's called the SIDEKICK. It's a sod installation machine. The SIDEKICK is used for NFL, MLB, MLS, and NCAA stadiums across the country. It attaches to a tractor. It gently pushes the sod together. By compressing the sod uniformly across the entire roll it makes it a safer field for players.

Watch how the SIDEKICK closes the gaps. It also increases the speed of installation. Traditionally, sod installation needs large crews equipped with rakes and other machines. It can take several days. SIDEKICK claims their tool cuts installation down to one day. It pushes the sod from the side. And it can be used for more than just sod fields. The compression plate is powered by hydraulics. It can be raised and lowered in seconds. Perfect fit.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports We analysed who the better big-game player is, Cristiano Ronaldo...bullet
2 Sports RANKED: The 10 top-scoring soccer players in Europe right nowbullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Paris Saint-Germain celebrate one of their goals in their 7-1 win over Monaco on Sunday that sealed the Ligue 1 title
Football PSG pummelling of Monaco underlines dilemma facing French game
Clement Lenglet joined Sevilla from French side Nancy in January 2017
Football Sevilla's Lenglet good enough for Barca, admits Montella
Lionel Messi and Barcelona are on a record 39-match unbeaten run in La Liga
Football Barcelona closing in on La Liga title ahead of Celta Vigo trip
Gianluigi Donnarumma's heroics against Napoli have left Juventus on course for yet another title
Football Five talking points in Serie A