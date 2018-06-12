Tiger Woods is staying on his $20 million yacht in the Hamptons during the US Open — here's where his boat ranks among the biggest celebrity yachts

news

Tiger Woods' $20 million luxury yacht, Privacy, was seen docked in the Hamptons, where it's staying during the US Open golf tournament.

At 155 feet, Privacy is slightly longer than the 151-foot tall Statue of Liberty.

While Privacy is bigger than the luxury yachts owned by other celebrities, it has nothing on Steve Jobs' or Paul Allen's yachts.

Spotted: Tiger Woods' $20 million, 155-foot yacht, Privacy, docked in the Hamptons. And it plans to stay there during the US Open, one of the biggest golf tournaments, Woods told press at a pre-tournament USGA event.

According to Woods, staying on board during the competition provides a respite from the "tournament scene" and reduces traffic chaos en route to the competition.

This luxury yacht may be impressive in both its price tag and its size, but when it's stacked up against other things, it doesn't even begin to compare — especially when it comes to other luxury yachts owned by celebrities.

Privacy — which is roughly the same size of the 151-foot tall Statue of Liberty — is around a hundred feet smaller than the yacht Apple cofounder Steve Jobs commissioned, the 256-foot Venus. If you think that's a disparity, dock Privacy next to Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen's 416-foot yacht, Octopus.

Take a look below to see how Privacy stacks up compared to other things around the world and luxury yachts owned by celebrities.

Privacy is 200 feet smaller than the Hollywood sign. At 352 feet, the Hollywood sign is bigger than the luxury yacht Venus but not as big as the luxury yacht Octopus.

And if you lay the Leaning Tower of Pisa on its side, it has 20 feet on Privacy.

But that's not to say the size of Privacy isn't a force to be reckoned with. After all, it's bigger than comedian Jerry Seinfeld's yacht Moka, which is 138 feet and actress Nicole Kidman's yacht, a 74-foot Sunseeker Manhattan.

Privacy is also bigger than another frequenter of the ocean, the blue whale, which can get as big as 105 feet, as well as another means of transportation — a 116-foot Boeing 737.