Tiger Woods' Masters odds are suddenly soaring as his comeback continues

Tiger Woods is now the favorite in Las Vegas to win the Masters after a string of superb performances.

  • Tiger Woods' recent run of stellar play has left the golf world in awe, and excited for what's to come.
  • Working on two straight weeks of impressive play, Woods is now the favorite to win the Masters in April.
  • Woods already has four green jackets to his name, but has not competed in the tournament since 2015.


Tiger Woods is back.

Last weekend at the Valspar Championship, Woods sunk a 44-foot birdie on the 17th hole to bring himself within one stroke of the lead. While his final birdie putt of the round would fall two feet short of forcing a playoff, Tiger prowling in his Sunday red was a sight to behold.

Then on Thursday, Woods kept his name on the leaderboard all day at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and capped his round off with a massive 71-foot birdie on one of his final holes.

Las Vegas has taken notice. After opening as a 100/1 longshot to win the Masters last summer when it was still unclear if he would even play golf in 2018, Woods is now the favorite to win at Augusta National.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook currently has Woods listed at 8/1 to win the Masters, just slightly ahead of Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas who are available at 9/1 to win the tournament.

Odds like this reflect both the play of golfers on the course heading into the tournament, but also the public's betting tendencies. Chances are, Tiger's recent surge has inspired a lot of gamblers out there to put some money on him at the Masters, leading sportsbooks to react by bringing down his odds. That said, Woods has looked like his old self as of late and already has four green jackets to his name.

Fans are already showing a willingness to pay top dollar to see Tiger back at Augusta — ticket prices for the Masters have been skyrocketing since his recent run of play began.

Woods, Johnson, Thomas, and the rest of the Masters field will tee off on April 5.

