Football fans can now sigh with relief as Federation International de Football Association (FIFA) has already launched the last stage to apply for tickets for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Now fans from Western Europe and South America countries, will be able to purchase tickets online at FIFA.com/tickets.

According to FIFA fans from different world countries purchased 1.7 million tickets in September 2017 and then 400,000 in March.

Sky News website reported that most of these tickets were allocated to Russian fans (800,000 tickets).

Although the United States failed to qualify for the world cup 80,000 tickets have been bought by people from the U.S.

Here are the top 11 countries patronizing 2018 World Cup tickets.

Russia (800,000)

USA (80,000)

Brazil (66,000)

Colombia (60,000)

Germany (55,000)

Mexico (52,000)

Argentina (45,000)

Peru (39 thousands)

China (37,000)

Australia (35,000)

England (31,000)

Egypt will begin World Cup matches against Uruguay on June 15 and then against Russia on June 19 before facing Saudi Arabia on June 25. For the first time in its history, Russia will host the FIFA World Cup between June 14 and July 15, 2018.