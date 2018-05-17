Top European football clubs wish their Muslim fans a blissful Ramadan

Home > Business Insider > Sports >

  Published:

The clubs who have sent out Ramadan wishes include Manchester United, Juventus, Chelsea FC, Leicester City and Celtic FC.

  • The football clubs have taken to their Twitter and Instagram handles to wish Muslims Ramadan Kareem.

Top football clubs in Europe have joined millions of people in wishing Muslims a blissful Ramadan.

The football clubs have taken to their Twitter and Instagram handles to wish Muslims Ramadan Kareem.

Juventus

#Ramadan Mubarak to all our Muslim supporters around the world! We wish you a blessed & peaceful month. #ForzaJuve #RamadanKareem

 

Man Utd

#Ramadan Kareem from everyone at #MUFC to all those preparing to fast during the holy month.

 

Chelsea FC

#RamadanMubarak to all those preparing to fast during the holy month, from everyone at Chelsea.

 

Leicester City

Happy #Ramadan to all #lcfc supporters celebrating worldwide!

 

Celtic FC

#Ramadan Mubarak to Moussa Dembele, Olivier Ntcham, Kolo Toure and all our Muslim Celts. We wish you a blessed and peaceful month. #CelticFC

 

Southampton F.C.

Ramadan Mubarak to all SaintsFC fans observing the around the world!

 

