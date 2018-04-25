Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Two pitches show why the baseball world is so enthralled with the potential of Shohei Ohtani


Sports Two pitches show why the baseball world is so enthralled with the potential of Shohei Ohtani

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Shohei Ohtani hit triple digits with his fastball eight times on Tuesday, striking out seven batters in yet another impressive performance.

Shohei Ohtani play

Shohei Ohtani

(Bob Levey/Getty Images)

  • Shohei Ohtani is leaving baseball fans awestruck four starts into his MLB career.
  • On Tuesday, Ohtani hit another high-water mark, throwing eight pitches that touched 100 mph or faster.
  • Paired with a cutter that looks almost identical coming out of his hand, Ohtani has all the skills necessary to become one of the most unhittable pitchers in baseball.

Shohei Ohtani has already made clear why he was the most sought-after player in baseball this offseason.

The Japanese two-way phenom is off to about as good a start as one could have hoped for since joining the majors, impressing both on the mound and at the plate. But on Tuesday night against the Houston Astros, Ohtani took his game to another level.

While his evening wasn't perfect — Ohtani allowed four earned runs through 5.1 innings of work — he showed flashes of brilliance throughout the game that no other starting pitcher in the majors can reach.

Ohtani hit triple digits with his fastball eight times on Tuesday, including four pitches clocking in at 101 mph. To put that in perspective, every other starting pitcher in the majors has combined for just nine such pitches so far this season, according to ESPN.

But Ohtani didn't just blow by batters with his speed — he sent them swirling with a devastating splitter. As pitching coach Rob Friedman pointed out on Twitter, used together, Ohtani's fastball and splitter are absolutely soul-crushing.

From his release, both pitches look identical to batters needing to make the micro-second decisions that go into swinging, but one shoots by them at breakneck speeds, and the other dives out of the zone while still hitting 91 mph on the gun.

Ohtani is just four starts into his MLB career and still has plenty of room for growth, but from what we've seen so far, it's clear he has the potential to be one of the most unhittable pitchers in the league.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Neymar named the 6 players who will take the 2018 FIFA World Cup...bullet
2 Sports One of the best footballers in the world refused to celebrate...bullet
3 Sports RANKED: The 10 top-scoring soccer players in Europe right nowbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

bob mcnair
Sports Houston Texans owner Bob McNair reportedly told NFL players that their 'compadres' should stop kneeling during the national anthem in exchange for help from the owners
kawhi leonard spurs
Sports The San Antonio Spurs — the NBA's most stable franchise — are at a crossroads like we've never seen
Liverpool and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is treated on the pitch during the Champions League semi-final against Roma at Anfield
Football England's Oxlade-Chamberlain to miss World Cup with knee injury
Besiktas head coach Senol Gunes (C) holds his head after being hit by an object during the Ziraat Turkish Cup semi final second leg football match between Fenerbahce and Besiktas on April 19, 2018 at Fenerbahce stadium in Istanbul
Football Violence-hit Istanbul derby to resume behind closed doors