Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell wore a hoodie that took a shot at Ben Simmons over Rookie of the Year comment


Sports Utah Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell wore a hoodie that took a shot at Ben Simmons over Rookie of the Year comment

  • Published: , Refreshed:
null play

null

(Rick Bowmer/AP)

  • Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons are the two favorites to win NBA Rookie of the Year.
  • Simmons made headlines when he said he was "100%" the Rookie of the Year and that none of the other rookies had caught his attention.
  • Mitchell prior to Tuesday's game with a hoodie that suggested Simmons is not a true rookie.


Utah Jazz rookie guard Donovan Mitchell upped the brewing war between himself and Philadelphia 76ers rookie Ben Simmons with not-too-subtle hoodie before his game on Tuesday night.

Mitchell wore a hoodie that suggested he was more deserving of the Rookie of the Year award because Simmons is not a true rookie. Simmons is in his second season in the NBA, after missing the entire 2016-17 season with an injury.

The hoodie Adidas made for Mitchell includes the definition of the noun, "rookie," and reads, "An athlete playing his or her first season as a member of a professional sports team."

Here is a closer look at the hoodie.

null play

null

(Twitter/Utah Jazz)

Simmons made headlines earlier in the week when Chris Haynes asked him during an ESPN interview whom he would pick for Rookie of the Year.

"Who would I pick? Me, 100 percent," Simmons said.

Simmons was later asked if any of the other rookies had caught his attention, to which Simmons responded, "None."

When those comments went public, Mitchell tweeted a reaction GIF.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports RANKED: The 10 top-scoring soccer players in Europe right nowbullet
2 Sports Floyd Mayweather's bodyguard reportedly shot outside hotel in...bullet
3 Asamoah Gyan Here is a list of all the businesses owned by the Black...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Josh Rosen
Sports One of the top QBs in the draft explains why he is not too millennial for the NFL
Salah celebrates Liverpool's first away goal and his 39th of a prolific season.
Football Guardiola sent off as Salah sends Liverpool into semi-finals
Kostas Manolas' late header capped a sensational Roma comeback against Barcelona
Football Roma dreaming of Kiev after magical recovery against Barcelona
AS Roma players celebrate the team's third goal, scored by Greek defender Kostas Manolas, which ultimately led to a 3-0 upset win over Barcelona on Tuesday night
Football Rome goes crazy over miracle comeback against Barca