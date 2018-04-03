Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Villanova wins national championship in dominating fashion, thwarting Michigan's late run with back-to-back 3s and a wink


Villanova dominated Michigan over the final 30 minutes and thwarted a mini-run in the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers and a wink.

  • Villanova won its second men's basketball title in three years with a dominating win over Michigan in the NCAA Tournament championship game.
  • The third-seeded Wolverines looked strong early, but after they took an early lead, it was nearly all Wildcats over the final 30 minutes.
  • Michigan did make a mini-run in the second half, but the star of the game, Donte DiVincenzo, quickly put an end to that with back-to-back 3-pointers and a wink.

Villanova has won the NCAA men's basketball championship for the second time in three years, and it did it in dominating fashion, 79-62, on Monday night.

Things looked good early for Michigan as the Wolverines jumped out to a 21-14 lead midway through the first half. But over the next 20 minutes, Villanova outscored Michigan 37-12.

Michigan tried to fight its way back in, pulling within 12 after going on a modest 11-5 run with under 10 minutes to play. But Nova quickly answered with back-to-back 3-pointers by Donte DiVincenzo that erupted the Wildcats' fan base and seemed to take the air out of the Wolverines and their fans.

DiVincenzo, who finished with 31 points off the bench, even had a Michael Jordan-like wink for somebody at the broadcast table after the second dagger.

All that was left was the celebration.

