Villanova wins national championship in dominating fashion, thwarting Michigan's late run with back-to-back threes and a wink


Villanova dominated Michigan over the final 30 minutes and thwarted a mini-run in the second half with back-to-back three-pointers and a wink.

  • Villanova won their second men's basketball title in three years with a dominating win over Michigan in the NCAA Tournament championship game.
  • The third-seeded Wolverines looked strong early, but after taking an early lead, it was nearly all Wildcats over the final 30 minutes.
  • Michigan did make a mini-run in the second half, but the star of the game, Donte DiVincenzo, quickly put an end to that with back-to-back three-pointers and a wink.


Villanova has won the NCAA men's basketball championship for the second time in three years, and they did it in dominating fashion, 79-62.

Things looked good early on for Michigan as they jumped out to a 21-14 lead midway through the first half. But over the next 20 minutes, Villanova outscored the Wolverines 37-12.

Michigan tried to fight their way back in, going on a modest 11-5 run with under ten minutes to play to pull within 12. But Nova quickly answered with back-to-back threes by Donte DiVincenzo that erupted their fan base and seemed to take the air out of the Wolverines and their fans.

DiVincenzo, who finished with 31 points off the bench, even had a Michael Jordan-like wink for somebody at the broadcast table after the second dagger.

All that was left was the celebration.

