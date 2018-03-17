Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Virginia coach after biggest March Madness upset ever: 'That was a thorough butt-whippin''


(Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

  • March Madness history was made as Virginia became the first 1-seed to ever lose to a 16-seed.
  • The game was tied at halftime, but Maryland-Baltimore County exploded in the second half and won by 20.
  • After the game, UVA head coach Tony Bennett put the game in proper perspective, calling it a "butt whippin'."

The impossible has happened!

For the first time in 136 tries, a 16-seed beat a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament as Maryland-Baltimore County took down Virginia and busted a lot of brackets in the process.

The game was unusual in that near-upsets in the past typically involved the 16-seed taking an early lead and trying to hold on for dear life. In this case, the game was tied at halftime before UMBC took over in the second half, outscoring UVA 53-33 after halftime as the Cavaliers' slow-paced offense couldn't keep up.

After the game, Virginia head coach Tony Bennett summed up the result perfectly, calling it a "thorough butt-whippin'."

"We got our butts whipped, that was not even close," Bennet said, adding later: "A lot of people don't understand that. When you step into the arena and you're in the arena, consequences can be historic losses, tough losses, great wins, and you have to deal with it. That's the job. But we got thoroughly outplayed, did not play well ... I don't know what to say, but that was a thorough butt-whippin'."

