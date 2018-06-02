We respect England but we’ll do our job - Ogenyi Onazi

news

Super Eagles' midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi respects the English side but will make a statement as the two countries meet for friendly match.

For Onazi, playing at the historic Wembley stadium isn't just a life long dream but a dream come true.

Nigeria’s Super Eagles central midfielder, Ogenyi Eddy Onazi has said through his teammates respect the English team, they would be doing a thorough job at the friendly match in Wembley Stadium.

"We are humble, we respect England and we want to do our job. After the game we will see who takes the day," said Onazi.

The Trabzonspor player told BBC Sports that playing in Wembley is a dream come true for him as he plays his first game on the historic pitch.

"Playing at Wembley is something everyone is dreaming of. For me, it will be the first time. It is a game everybody has been looking up to. Everyone is waiting for this game," said Onazi during the Super Eagles training earlier on Saturday, June 2, 2018.

Nigeria is scheduled to play the Czech Republic on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in Austria as the last Super Eagles’ warm-up games before the World Cup in Russia starts on June 14, 2018.

Knocked out in the last 16 in 2014, Nigeria’s Super Eagle will face Croatia on June 16, 2018, Iceland on June 22, 2018, and Argentina on June 26, 2018.

Super Eagles won't get an easy game- British High Commissioner

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Paul Arkwright has warned the Super Eagles to expect a fierce game from the Three Lions of England.

Arkwright urged the Super Eagles to get prepared for a hard match because the English team is taking the match very seriously.

“Let me also assure you that England is taking this match very seriously. It is more than just a game; it is a big preparatory game towards the FIFA World Cup.

“More than that, the historical ties between our two countries are there to be considered, so it will also serve to strengthen and enhance relations and good collaboration between our countries,” said Arkwright.