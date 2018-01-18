news

Former Ivorian skipper and Chelsea star, Didier Drogba has said that he is not likely to follow the former World Best into politics but will rather work in his own way to make an impact.

The former African Best Player congratulated Liberia's President-elect George Weah, who is due to be sworn in as president of the West African country on Monday.

Drogba said: “It's not necessarily the case that all footballers will [now] want to become president. George [Weah] has opened the way for him to make an impact in his own way, and others can make an impact on their communities in other ways.

I think I' ll do it in my own way . But he has long been a role model of mine ."

Drogba went on to praise the former footballer turn President’s skill during his playing days and said “with hard work and perseverance you can achieve your goals and dreams for the good of the community".