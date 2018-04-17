WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The other big-name players from Michael Jordan's final NBA game

news

It has been 15 years since Michael Jordan last graced an NBA court in uniform.

The widely considered greatest of all-time is best known for his dominant years with the Chicago Bulls, but Jordan ended his career with two somewhat underwhelming seasons with the Washington Wizards.

On April 16, 2003, Jordan played his last game in the NBA, scoring 15 points in a 107-87 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers before hanging up his sneakers for good.

That game featured a surprising amount of big-name NBA players, some of whom had great careers.

See what happened to the other prominent players from that game.

Michael Jordan played his final game against the Philadelphia 76ers on April 16, 2003, wrapping up a legendary career. He scored 15 points with 4 rebounds, and 4 assists.

Today, Jordan is the owner of the Charlotte Hornets. He's widely considered the greatest player of all-time, with six championship rings and the fourth-most points scored in NBA history.

Across from Jordan was Allen Iverson, one of the biggest names in the NBA at the time. He led all players that night by scoring 35 points.

Iverson retired in 2010 and ranks 30th all-time in points scored. He was elected into the Hall of Fame in 2016 and most recently took part in the Big3 three-on-three league.

Playing alongside Jordan was Larry Hughes, the Wizards' third-leading scorer that year. He scored 11 points that night.

Hughes played in the NBA until 2012. Since retiring, he formed a basketball academy and has participated in the Big3.

Several other big names played alongside Jordan as well, including Christian Laettner.

Laettner would only go on to play two more seasons in the NBA. He now runs the Christian Laettner Basketball Academy and hosts kids' camps.

Tyronn Lue was also on the Wizards.

Today, Lue is the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The leading scorer for the Wizards that night was Kwame Brown.

Brown had a tumultuous time in Washington. He failed to live up to his lofty expectations as the No. 1 pick and often received criticism from Jordan. He did have a solid 12-year career and most recently played for the Big3.

Brendan Haywood came off the bench for the Wizards that season, giving them a big body for rebounds and rim protection.

Haywood played until 2015. Today he's an analyst for NBA TV.

Eric Snow was back-court partners with Iverson and scored 14 points in Jordan's final game.

Snow retired in 2008. He spent some time coaching, most recently working as an assistant coach at Florida Atlantic University.

Keith Van Horn came off the bench for the 76ers, scoring 14 points.

Van Horn played nine seasons in the NBA, averaging 16 points per game for his career. He is the co-founder and coach of a Colorado basketball academy.

The Wizards were coached by Doug Collins that year. Collins also coached Jordan early in his career with the Bulls.

Collins went on to coach the 76ers seven years later. He owns a 442-407 record as a head coach. Today he is a senior advisor to the Chicago Bulls and previously worked as a TV analyst.

The 76ers were coached by Larry Brown.

Brown is eighth all-time in coaching wins in the NBA. He last coached at Southern Methodist University in 2016 and is reportedly in the running for a role at Memphis.

