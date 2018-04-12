Yankees and Red Sox clear benches in a brawl that renews baseball's biggest rivalry

news

The Yankees and the Red Sox renewed their rivalry with a benches-clearing brawl during Wednesday night's game at Fenway Park in Boston.

The drama began early in the third inning, when Yankees designated hitter Tyler Austin slid into second base spikes-up, colliding with Red Sox shortstop Brock Holt.

The two got into a screaming match of sorts, prompting both benches to clear. That flare-up was resolved before any punches were thrown.

That wouldn't be the case four innings later.

With Austin at the plate and the Yankees leading, 10-6, Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly hit him in the back with a 98-mph fastball. Austin slammed his bat down and charged the mound. Both teams came back out, and a brawl ensued.

Austin and Kelly grappled to the ground, with Austin landing one clean shot against his opponent. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton — neither of whom have reputations for mean streaks — ended up at the center of the brawl for a period, with their size seemingly turning them into de facto enforcers. Judge ended up putting Kelly briefly in a headlock.

You can watch the scene play out below.

When the dust settled, Austin and Kelly were ejected from the game along with Yankees third-base coach Phil Nevin and Yankees relief pitcher Tommy Kahnle. The Yankees ended up winning the game, 10-7.

Afterward, the teams were split on the initial cause of the brawl, with the Yankees dismissing Austin's slide into third as a baseball play.

''Two competitive teams going at it and stuff happens,'' Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said. ''But sometimes stuff shouldn't happen, and there was no reason for fisticuffs to have to happen based on that slide at second base.''

The former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez, meanwhile, signaled approval of Kelly's snipe.

While the rivalry between the Yankees and the Red Sox is never lacking, both teams will no doubt have this game at the top of their minds each time they meet the rest of the way, and with both the Red Sox and the Yankees looking like contenders yet again, the baseball world is most likely in for some more great matchups between the squads.