Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Your children will fall in love with the 2018 World Cup mascot


Your children will fall in love with the official mascot for 2018 World Cup

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Zabviaka is the child-friendly mascot that your children will fall in love with as it will grace your screen for the entirety of the world sporting event.

Your children will fall in love with the 2018 World Cup mascot play

Zabviaka is the child-friendly mascot that your children will fall in love with as it will grace your screen for the entirety of the world sporting event.

(liberal.com.mx)

 

  • Zabivaka is the name of the official mascot for the 2018 World Cup to be hosted in Russia between June 14, 2018, to July 15, 2018.

  • Zabviaka is the child-friendly mascot that your children will fall in love with as it will grace your screen for the entirety of the world sporting event.

Zabivaka is the name of the official mascot for the 2018 World Cup to be hosted in Russia between June 14, 2018, to July 15, 2018.

This mascot will be gracing your screens for the global footballing event which will run for a total of 32 days.

play Zabviaka posing with a ball (noticiasyfm.com)

 

Zabviaka is the child-friendly mascot that your children will fall in love with as it will grace your screen for the entirety of the world sporting event.

Interestingly, Zabivaka accompanied the original FIFA World Cup Trophy on the Tour to Nigeria in March 2018.

ALSO READ: Fun moments with Zabivaka on the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour to Naija

Here are five interesting facts you should know about this mascot that will grasp your children’s attention.

  1. Zabivaka has a dog-like book but it’s important to note that the official mascot is a human-shaped wolf with brown and white fur.

  2. Zabivaka is a Russian phrase that means “the one who scores” or can be loosely translated as a striker or goal scorer.

  3. play Zabivaka been unveiled in Russia (posta.com.mx)

    Zabivaka was designed by Ekaterina Bocharova, a design student from Russia.

  4. Zabivaka was named the official mascot of the 2018 World Cup in Russia after it emerged tops in a month-long voting process. Zabivaka won with 53% of votes, while the tiger mascot got 27% and the cat mascot got 20% of the total votes.

  5. Zabivaka is always seen wearing orange sports glasses along with a pair of red shorts and a white T-shirt with blue sleeves which are the official colours of the Russian flag.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports RANKED: The 10 top-scoring soccer players in Europe right nowbullet
2 Sports Jonathan Mensah has been named the third-highest-paid defender...bullet
3 Sports The 20 richest football clubs in the worldbullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Injured Manuel Neuer was named in Germany's extended 27-man World Cup squad on Tuesday
Football Injured Neuer in German World Cup squad as frictions stir
Alexandre Pato has rejuvenated his injury-disrupted career in China
Football Pato inspires Tianjin into Asian Champions League quarters
Manchester United and England defender Phil Jones
Football FA Cup can be stepping stone to title, says United's Jones
Turkey fans at Euro 2016 in France
Football Turkey's turn to host Euros, says football chief