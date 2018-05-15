Your children will fall in love with the official mascot for 2018 World Cup

news

Zabivaka is the name of the official mascot for the 2018 World Cup to be hosted in Russia between June 14, 2018, to July 15, 2018.

Zabviaka is the child-friendly mascot that your children will fall in love with as it will grace your screen for the entirety of the world sporting event.

This mascot will be gracing your screens for the global footballing event which will run for a total of 32 days.

Interestingly, Zabivaka accompanied the original FIFA World Cup Trophy on the Tour to Nigeria in March 2018.

Here are five interesting facts you should know about this mascot that will grasp your children’s attention.