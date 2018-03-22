Home > Business Insider > Sports >

Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a soccer star who once compared himself to God, is coming to MLS


Sports Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a soccer star who once compared himself to God, is coming to MLS

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Zlatan Ibrahimovic will hopefully be bringing quotes like "lions do not compare themselves to humans" to the United States.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic sweden play

Zlatan Ibrahimovic sweden

(Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic, an iconic soccer player who is known for his outrageous quotes, is leaving Manchester United to join the Los Angeles Galaxy.
  • Ibrahimovic has, among other things, compared himself to God and claimed the World Cup is nothing without him in it.
  • Ibrahimovic's arrival should draw attention to a Galaxy team that is dealing with a new cross-town rival.


One of the most famous soccer players in the world is coming to the United States to ply his trade for the Los Angeles Galaxy, and MLS press conferences should be getting a lot more interesting.

Swedish soccer star Zlatan Ibrahimovic is heading to the Galaxy from Manchester United, as reported by The LA Times' Kevin Baxter. Ibrahimovic is a talented and highly decorated striker, albeit one well past his prime at this point. He is also, even by the standards of professional athletes, overflowing with confidence.

Ibrahimovic is a man who has said the the World Cup — arguably the biggest, most popular sporting event in the world — is nothing without him in it, and when asked what he got his wife for her birthday, said: "Nothing. She already has Zlatan." He also once compared himself to God in an interview, and claims he turned down a trial for Arsene Wenger at Arsenal as a 17-year-old because "Zlatan doesn't do auditions."

Once news broke that Ibrahimovic would be leaving Manchester United, he posted his farewell to the club on Twitter, in characteristic fashion.

Ibrahimovic is joining one of the most decorated clubs in MLS history, albeit one that needed to make a splash in the public eye, given a new MLS team in Los Angeles, LAFC, has recently begun playing.

Ibrahimovic has made only seven appearances for United this season, according to ESPN FC, as the effects of age and injuries, plus a crowded striker rotation for United, have made playing time difficult for him to come by.

You can find more great Ibrahimovic quotes here.

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Sports Here are the RICHEST African players in 2017bullet
2 Sports The 30 biggest sports stadiums in the world, ranked by crowd...bullet
3 Asamoah Gyan Here is a list of all the businesses owned by the Black...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

Arms and the man: The tattooed arms of Spain defender Sergio Ramos are pictured during a press conference on the eve of their international friendly against Germany at Duesseldorf on Friday
Football Lopetegui wants to test Spain against evolving Germany
Jamaican sprinter Usain Bolt, multiple Olympic and world champion, is to train with Borussia Dortmund on Friday
Football Bolt's coming! Star to train with Dortmund on Friday
Despite considerable teething problems -- confusion about why decisions are made and lengthy delays -- Germany's top 18 clubs unanimously voted to keep the VAR for next season with only one abstention
Football German clubs vote to keep VAR, 50+1 rule
To Russia with love: England manager Gareth Southgate during a training session on Thursday
Football To Russia with love: Johnson's World Cup jibe doesn't interest Southgate