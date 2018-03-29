Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

11 maps that will make you look at the US in an entirely different light


Strategy 11 maps that will make you look at the US in an entirely different light

  • Published: , Refreshed:

These US maps show that it's among the world leaders in dubious categories, from gun ownership to energy consumption to greenhouse gas output.

The US isn't the best at everything — just look at these maps. play

The US isn't the best at everything — just look at these maps.

(Jack Dempsey/AP Images)

  • The United States doesn't excel at everything — in fact, it's among the world leaders in many dubious categories.
  • We found 11 maps that show how other countries are beating the US.
  • The US has room to improve when it comes to education scores, employee rights, and energy consumption.


The United States is a dominant force on the global stage, but it doesn't excel at everything.

Just look at the list of countries that offer paid vacation to its workers, for example — the US is one of the only countries in the world that doesn't guarantee them any.

As it turns out, the US leads the world in a number of other dubious categories, including gun ownership, energy consumption, and greenhouse gas output.

Check out the maps below they might change the way you see the US.

This map shows the number of prisoners per 100,000 people — the US has the highest incarceration rate in the world, with 716 of every 100,000 people behind bars, according to the World Prison Population List.

This map shows the number of prisoners per 100,000 people — the US has the highest incarceration rate in the world, with 716 of every 100,000 people behind bars, according to the World Prison Population List. play

This map shows the number of prisoners per 100,000 people — the US has the highest incarceration rate in the world, with 716 of every 100,000 people behind bars, according to the World Prison Population List.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Source: World Prison Population List, map via Wikimedia Commons



The US is unquestionably the world leader in gun ownership. In America there are 101 guns for every 100 people, according to NPR — the next country, Serbia, has 58.

The US is unquestionably the world leader in gun ownership. In America there are 101 guns for every 100 people, according to NPR — the next country, Serbia, has 58. play

The US is unquestionably the world leader in gun ownership. In America there are 101 guns for every 100 people, according to NPR — the next country, Serbia, has 58.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Source: NPR, map via Wikimedia Commons



This cartogram from the Rehydration Project resizes countries by their energy consumption. The US leads the world in this metric, consuming more than 20% of the world's energy, according to Politifact.

This cartogram from the Rehydration Project resizes countries by their energy consumption. The US leads the world in this metric, consuming more than 20% of the world's energy, according to Politifact. play

This cartogram from the Rehydration Project resizes countries by their energy consumption. The US leads the world in this metric, consuming more than 20% of the world's energy, according to Politifact.

(Rehydration Project)

Source: Politifact, map via World Rehydration Project



This World Policy Forum map shows how much paid leave employees in each country are guaranteed. According to the International Labour Organization, the US is the only industrialized nation that doesn't guarantee paid leave to workers, leaving it up to employers instead.

This World Policy Forum map shows how much paid leave employees in each country are guaranteed. According to the International Labour Organization, the US is the only industrialized nation that doesn't guarantee paid leave to workers, leaving it up to employers instead. play

This World Policy Forum map shows how much paid leave employees in each country are guaranteed. According to the International Labour Organization, the US is the only industrialized nation that doesn't guarantee paid leave to workers, leaving it up to employers instead.

(World Policy Forum)

Source: International Labour Organization, via Business Insider, map via World Policy Forum



The US is also one of the only not to guarantee paid parental leave to workers, according to the World Policy Center.

The US is also one of the only not to guarantee paid parental leave to workers, according to the World Policy Center. play

The US is also one of the only not to guarantee paid parental leave to workers, according to the World Policy Center.

(World Policy Center)

Source: World Policy Center



America remains one of the only countries in the world that does not use the Celsius scale to measure temperature. The others are the Bahamas, Belize, and Palau.

America remains one of the only countries in the world that does not use the Celsius scale to measure temperature. The others are the Bahamas, Belize, and Palau. play

America remains one of the only countries in the world that does not use the Celsius scale to measure temperature. The others are the Bahamas, Belize, and Palau.

(Imgur/Everettjsj2)

Source: The Epoch Times, map via Imgur



The US is tied for the highest minimum drinking age in the world at 21. Only 11 other countries set the limit that high, according to Metro.

The US is tied for the highest minimum drinking age in the world at 21. Only 11 other countries set the limit that high, according to Metro. play

The US is tied for the highest minimum drinking age in the world at 21. Only 11 other countries set the limit that high, according to Metro.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Source: Metro, map via Wikimedia Commons



This cartogram resizes every country based on their greenhouse gas output. The US and China dwarf all other countries in this category, according to the World Resources Institute.

This cartogram resizes every country based on their greenhouse gas output. The US and China dwarf all other countries in this category, according to the World Resources Institute. play

This cartogram resizes every country based on their greenhouse gas output. The US and China dwarf all other countries in this category, according to the World Resources Institute.

(Rehydration Project)

Source: World Resources Institute, map via World Rehydration Project



Famously, the US is one of three countries that has resisted using the metric system. Liberia and Myanmar are the two other holdouts, according to the CIA World Factbook.

Famously, the US is one of three countries that has resisted using the metric system. Liberia and Myanmar are the two other holdouts, according to the CIA World Factbook. play

Famously, the US is one of three countries that has resisted using the metric system. Liberia and Myanmar are the two other holdouts, according to the CIA World Factbook.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Source: CIA World Factbook, map via Wikimedia Commons



Americans produce more waste than almost every other country on earth, according to NPR's State Impact project.

Americans produce more waste than almost every other country on earth, according to NPR's State Impact project. play

Americans produce more waste than almost every other country on earth, according to NPR's State Impact project.

(Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies)

Source: State Impact, map via the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies



The Programme for International Student Assessment measures the educational performance of 15-year-olds around the world. This map by blogger Anatoly Karlin shows the US lags behind many industrialized countries in its test scores, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

The Programme for International Student Assessment measures the educational performance of 15-year-olds around the world. This map by blogger Anatoly Karlin shows the US lags behind many industrialized countries in its test scores, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development. play

The Programme for International Student Assessment measures the educational performance of 15-year-olds around the world. This map by blogger Anatoly Karlin shows the US lags behind many industrialized countries in its test scores, according to data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development.

(UNZ/Anatoly Karlin)

Source: OECD, via Business Insider, map via Unz Review



Americans spend more money on healthcare than people from anywhere else — $9,086 per person, according to a 2015 Commonwealth Fund report. The next country on the list, Switzerland, spent $6,300 per person.

Americans spend more money on healthcare than people from anywhere else — $9,086 per person, according to a 2015 Commonwealth Fund report. The next country on the list, Switzerland, spent $6,300 per person. play

Americans spend more money on healthcare than people from anywhere else — $9,086 per person, according to a 2015 Commonwealth Fund report. The next country on the list, Switzerland, spent $6,300 per person.

(Rehydration Project)

Source: The Commonwealth Fund, map via World Rehydration Project



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The fabulous life of Chloe Green, the 27-year-old Topshop...bullet
2 Strategy A startup founder who was rejected 148 times before raising...bullet
3 Strategy Ghana imported 135,000 tons of chicken from Europe last...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

The world has seen plenty of innovations in the past 20 years.
Strategy 11 dramatic ways the world has changed in the last 20 years alone
Donald Trump's appointee Linda McMahon tops the list of political donors.
Strategy The top individual political donors in America, by state
David Hogg.
Strategy A pet-food company is pulling commercials from a Fox News show after the host mocked a Parkland shooting survivor
"Never kick anybody when they're down," says Jack Welch, pictured.
Strategy In 1963, Jack Welch accidentally blew up a factory at GE — and it taught him a lesson about leadership that's stuck with him to this day