15 Tips and tricks to save money shopping at Ulta

Ulta Beauty offers a ton of savings opportunities — here's how to find the best deals.
Whether you're shopping for a prestige makeup brand, a drugstore brand, or headed to the salon, there are a lot of ways to save when shopping at Ulta.
There are savings to be had through the Ultamate Rewards program, in addition to daily savings online. Ulta also sends email subscribers exclusive coupons. In stores, Ulta has a clearance section that can be up to 70% off and it accepts manufacturers coupons from brands that offer them.
It also offers perks like gift-with-purchase promotions and a return policy that allows you to return products you don't like within 60 days for a refund.
Here are some other tips for saving money at Ulta:
