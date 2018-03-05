16 high-paying jobs for artistic people

news

• Jobs for artists are often depicted as low-paying.

• Data from the US Department of Labor database O*NET disputes that stereotype.

• There are a number of jobs geared toward creatives that pay over $55,000 a year.



Jobs for artists aren't known for being particularly lucrative.

The common narrative is that you can pursue your creative passion, or you can bring home the bacon. You can't do both.

But there are actually a handful of jobs for artists and creative thinkers that come with a decent salary — you just need to know where to look.

We searched through US Department of Labor database O*NET, the Occupational Information Network, for high-paying jobs that might appeal to artistic people. O*Net designates these jobs a "primary interest" of "artistic."

O*NET defines artistic occupations as jobs that "frequently involve working with forms, designs and patterns. They often require self-expression and the work can be done without following a clear set of rules."

Here are 15 high-paying jobs for artistic and creative people that pay on average more than $55,000 a year in a range of industries and fields:

Editors

Editors plan, coordinate, or edit content of material for publication.

Median annual salary: $57,210

Projected growth from 2016 to 2026: -1% to 1%

Makeup artists

Makeup artists apply makeup to performers to reflect period, setting, and situation of their role.

Median annual salary: $60,970

Projected growth from 2016 to 2026: 10% to 14%

Film and video editors

Film and video editors edit moving images on film, video, or other media.

Median annual salary: $62,760

Projected growth from 2016 to 2026: 15% or higher

Landscape architects

Landscape architects plan and design land areas for projects such as parks and other recreational facilities.

Median annual salary: $63,480

Projected growth from 2016 to 2026: 5% to 9%

Foreign language and literature professors

Postsecondary foreign language and literature teachers teach languages and literature courses in languages other than English.

Median salary: $63,500

Projected growth from 2016 to 2026: 10% to 14%

English language and literature professors

Postsecondary English language and literature teachers teach courses in English language and literature, including linguistics and comparative literature.

Median salary: $63,730

Projected growth from 2016 to 2026: 10% to 14%

Fashion designers

Fashion designers design clothing and accessories.

Median annual salary: $65,170

Projected growth from 2016 to 2026: 2% to 4%

Multimedia artists and animators

Multimedia artists and animators create special effects, animation, or other visual images using film, video, computers, or other electronic tools and media.

Median annual salary: $65,300

Projected growth from 2016 to 2026: 5% to 9%

Commercial and industrial designers

Commercial and industrial designers develop and design manufactured products, such as cars, home appliances, and children's toys.

Median annual salary: $67,970

Projected growth from 2016 to 2026: 2% to 4%

Art, drama, and music professors

Postsecondary art, drama, and music teachers teach courses in drama, music, and the arts including fine and applied art, such as painting and sculpture, or design and crafts.

Median salary:$68,650

Projected growth from 2016 to 2026: 10% to 14%

Technical writers

Technical writers write technical materials, such as equipment manuals, appendices, or operating and maintenance instructions.

Median annual salary: $69,850

Projected growth from 2016 to 2026: 10% to 14%

Architects

Architects plan and design structures, such as private residences, office buildings, theaters, factories, and other structural property.

Median annual salary: $76,930

Projected growth from 2016 to 2026: 2% to 4%

Architecture professors

Architecture teachers teach courses in architecture and architectural design.

Median annual salary:$79,250

Projected growth from 2016 to 2026: 10% to 14%

Video game designers

Video game designers design core features of video games.

Median annual salary: $86,510

Projected growth from 2016 to 2026: 5% to 9%

Art directors

Art directors formulate design concepts and presentation approaches for visual communications media, such as print, broadcasting, and advertising.

Median annual salary: $89,820

Projected growth from 2016 to 2026: 5% to 9%

Catherine Rice contributed to a previous version of this post.