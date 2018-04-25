16 photos of former US presidents hanging out together

news

Only 44 men have held the office of the President of the United States of America.

Former American presidents seem to have a bond that transcends politics.

From formal events, to galas, fundraisers, and funerals — presidents stay within the same circle and see each other throughout the course of their lives.

It's not easy to join the President's Club, but once you do, only few can understand the effect it has on you.

Most recently, former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attended former first lady Barbara Bush's funeral at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston. Before they left, all of the attending former presidents and their spouses took a rare group photo together — and it quickly went viral. The photo was taken by Paul Morse, a former White House photographer during the George W. Bush administration.

Below, we've rounded up additional photos of former US presidents hanging out together.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama attended former first lady Barbara Bush's funeral in April 2018. They are pictured here along with former Presidents George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush, former first lady Hillary Clinton, and former first lady Michelle Obama.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter joined each other on stage at the opening of a hurricanes relief concert in College Station, Texas, in October, 2017.

Obama, Bush and Clinton posed during the first round foursomes match of The President's Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course in New Jersey in September, 2017.

Bill Clinton and George W. Bush shared a moment after Bush gave Clinton advice on how to be a grandfather, during an onstage conversation at a Presidential Leadership Scholars event at the Newseum in Washington, September of 2014.

Obama chatted with Clinton prior to the Roman Catholic Funeral Mass for Senator Edward Kennedy at Our Lady of Perpetual Hope Basilica in Boston, August, 2009.

Ronald Reagan presented then President Clinton with a jar of jelly beans during Clinton's visit to Reagan's office in Los Angeles in November of 1992.

In July of 1990, five former United States presidents including George H.W. Bush, Ronald Reagan, Jimmy Carter, Gerald Ford, and Richard Nixon attended the opening ceremony of former President Richard Nixon's Library in Yorba Linda, California.

Bush visited former President Ford at his home in Rancho Mirage, California in April, 2006.

Ronald Reagan and George Bush attended a breakfast meeting with former Detroit Mayor Coleman Young and Michigan Governor Milliken, in Detroit in July, 1980.

Lyndon Johnson visited former President Dwight D. Eisenhower in June, 1968, at Walter Reed Army Hospital in Washington, where Eisenhower was recuperating from a heart attack.

Like typical race fans, then Governor Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy excitedly follow the progress of a horse running in the sixth race of the Kentucky Derby program in Louisville, in May of 1969. President Richard Nixon and wife, Pat, sat alongside the Reagans in first row of box.

Then Senator and Vice President-elect Lyndon B. Johnson, greeted his running mate, President-elect John F. Kennedy as Kennedy arrived at the LBJ ranch near Johnson City, Texas, on November 16, 1960. It is the first meeting for the pair since they had won the election.

Harry Truman, left, and his successor, President-elect Dwight D. Eisenhower, left the White House in an open car together for the inauguration ceremonies in January of 1953.

Dwight D. Eisenhower and then Senator Nixon enjoy a good laugh at the Blackstone Hotel together in Chicago, July of 1952.

At a dinner to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Harry S. Truman War Investigating Committee on March 9,1961 in Washington, former Presidents Harry Truman, Kennedy, Johnson, and Speaker of the House Sam Rayburn and Henry A. Wallace, chatted.

President-elect Herbert Hoover called upon former President Calvin Coolidge, left, at the White House on January 7, 1929 to discuss Hoover's good-will trip.