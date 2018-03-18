18 high-paying jobs for people who hate math

news

• Hate math? Don't worry, you can still make bank.

• There are plenty of high-paying jobs you can pursue that don't require a head for numbers.

• Judges, acupuncturists, and elevator repairers are just a few occupations that the math-averse can take up.

Did you dread math class as a kid? If so, that feeling probably didn't go away, and you're likely not too keen on the idea of doing math as a career.

Luckily, there are plenty of high-paying jobs for those who can't stand the thought of crunching numbers and sifting through data all day.

We combed through the Occupational Information Network (O*NET), a US Department of Labor database that compiles detailed information on hundreds of occupations, to find positions with a median annual salary of over $70,000 that don't require heavy math skills.

O*NET ranks how important "using mathematics to solve problems" is in any job, assigning each a "math importance level" between 1 and 100. Math-centric positions, such as mathematicians and statisticians, rank between 90 and 100 on the spectrum, while jobs such as massage therapists and actors are under 10.

Here are the highest-paying positions with a math importance level of 31 or less.

Ship engineer

Median salary: $70,570

Math importance level: 28

These engineers supervise and coordinate activities of crew engaged in operating and maintaining engines.

Technical directors/managers

Median salary: $70,950

Math importance level: 28

This job requires coordinating the activities of technical departments, such as taping, editing, engineering, and maintenance, for radio or television programs.

Stage, motion picture, television, and radio director

Median salary: $70,950

Math importance level: 28

Directors interpret script, conduct rehearsals, and direct activities of cast and technical crew for stage, motion pictures, television, or radio programs.

History teacher, postsecondary

Median salary: $71,820

Math importance level: 28

These professors teach courses in human history and historiography.

Sociology teacher, postsecondary

Median salary: $71,840

Math importance level: 28

These professors teach courses in sociology at the university or graduate level.

Transportation vehicle, equipment, and systems inspector

Median salary: $72,220

Math importance level: 25

Inspectors are in charge of inspecting and monitoring transportation equipment, vehicles, and/or systems to ensure that they comply with regulations and safety standards.

Ship, boat, and barge mate

Median salary: $72,680

Math importance level: 31

Mates supervise or coordinate activities of crew aboard ships, boats, barges, or dredges.

10. Dental hygienist

Median salary: $72,910

Math importance level: 22

Hygienists clean teeth and examine oral areas, head, and neck for signs of oral disease.

Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teacher, postsecondary

Median salary: $73,020

Math importance level: 25

These professors teach courses pertaining to the culture and development of an area, an ethnic group, or any other group, such as Latin American studies, women's studies, or urban affairs.

Clinical psychologist

Median salary: $73,270

Math importance level: 31

Psychologists diagnose or evaluate mental and emotional disorders of individuals through observation, interview, and psychological tests.

Acupuncturist

Median salary: $74,530

Math importance level: 31

Acupuncturists provide treatment of symptoms and disorders using needles and small electrical currents.

16. Power plant operator

Median salary: $74,690

Math importance level: 28

Operators control and maintain machinery to generate electric power.

Elevators installer and repairer

Median salary: $78,890

Math importance level: 22

These workers assemble, install, repair, or maintain electric or hydraulic freight or passenger elevators, escalators, or dumbwaiters.

Political science teacher, postsecondary

Median salary: $79,210

Math importance level: 25

These professors teach courses in political science, international affairs, and international relations.

Occupational therapist

Median salary: $81,910

Math importance level: 28

OTs assess, plan, organize, and participate in rehabilitative programs that help build or restore vocational, homemaking, and daily living skills.

Compliance manager

Median salary: $104,970

Math importance level: 28

Managers plan, direct, or coordinate activities of an organization to ensure compliance with ethical or regulatory standards.

Law teacher, postsecondary

Median salary: $111,210

Math importance level: 25

Law professors teach courses in law at a university or graduate level.

Judges, magistrate judges, and magistrates

Median salary: $125,880

Math importance level: 28

Judges arbitrate, advise, adjudicate, or administer justice in a court of law.

Emmie Martin and Jacquelyn Smith contributed to a previous version of this article.