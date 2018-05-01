18 tips and tricks for saving money at Target (TGT)

Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

Using Target's app, manufacturer's coupons, and weekly ads are just a few ways that you can save while shopping there. Learn how else you can save money shopping at Target.

  • Target shoppers often end up leaving the store with more than what was on their shopping list.
  • Even though it's easy to spend more than planned at Target, it's easy to save money as well.
  • Shoppers can save by knowing when different products will go on sale, checking the weekly ad, and using the Target app to collect coupons.

Target shoppers often end up buying more than they plan. The so-called "Target Effect" sometimes has customers walking into the store for just a single item, then leaving with dozens more. Thankfully, Target makes saving money as easy as it makes spending it.

Through Target's website, shoppers can find coupons and clearance deals that can be used online or in stores, including coupons found through the Target app or manufacturers. Knowing when to shop is equally as important as checking for coupons — Target marks down different departments on different days, and has its best sales after certain holidays.

Here are some other tips for saving money at Target:

Know the markdown schedule. Target marks down different departments on different days, though the exact schedule could vary store to store.

According to Popsugar, the schedule is:

Monday: Electronics, accessories, kids' clothing, books, baby, and stationery.

Tuesday: Domestics, women's clothing, pets, and food.

Wednesday: Men's clothing, health and beauty, lawn and garden.

Thursday: Housewares, lingerie, shoes, toys, sporting goods, decor, and luggage.

Friday: Auto, cosmetics, hardware, and jewelry.



If an item you bought in the past 14 days goes on sale, Target will refund you the difference between the purchase price and the new sale price.

Make sure you check online to see if anything you recently purchased goes on sale.

Target will price match if you bring proof of a lower price from a competitor.

If you see a competitor's ad for a lower price, bring it on your next Target trip and you'll be sure to get the best price.

The best clearance deals are usually on the wall-facing end caps.

Make sure to check the ends of the aisles to see what's on sale.

The clearance section of Target.com is also typically packed with deals.

On the website, you can search for deals in specific departments or view the best deals that day.

Clearance items are typically marked down from 15% or 30%, then to 50%, and finally to 70%.

The percentage off will be written in the right-hand corner of the price tag.

The last two digits of the price can reveal whether an item will be marked down again.

If a price ends in .08 or .06, it will likely be marked down again, but if it ends in .04, that's probably the final sale price.

Products are heavily discounted after holidays like Christmas, Easter, Valentine's Day, and Halloween.

Usually, products are marked down by 50% the day after the holiday. They can be up to 90% off if you wait more than a week.

Sales typically run from Sunday to Saturday, so you can make sure inventory doesn't run out by shopping early in the week.

You can usually find the best sale items if you go earlier in the week, right after they go on sale.

If a sale item happens to be out of stock, notify a cashier and ask for a "rain check."

A rain check entitles you to that sale price for 30 to 45 days, depending on the store location.

Target has a "weekly ad" on its website.

There's a new weekly ad each week, offering deals and discounts on specific products.

Coupons are also available at coupons.target.com.

You can print as many coupons as you'd like off the website before shopping.

You can also find coupons at the bottom of your receipt.

Target now automatically prints coupons for additional items at the bottom of receipts.

Target will let you stack Target coupons with manufacturer's coupons.

The policy is one Target coupon, one Cartwheel coupon, and one manufacturer's coupon per item.

You can also get personalized coupons by using the Target app and specifically looking for Cartwheel offers.

The Target app, specifically the Cartwheel offers, allows you to select coupons offering 5-50% off on products. Select the coupons you'd like to use, and the app will create a personalized barcode that can be scanned at checkout. All of the coupons you selected will be applied.

Buying Target's private-label products can save you money.

Some of the private-label brands include Up & Up, Archer Farms, and Market Pantry products.

Bring your own reusable bag when you go to Target. For each bag you bring, you'll save 5 cents.

5 cents may not seem like much, but it can add up fast.

Target donates unsold merchandise to Goodwill to make room for new inventory.

You can sometimes find brand-new Target gear at discounted prices.

