Home > Business Insider > Strategy >

20 of the best up-and-coming photographers across the world you can follow on Instagram


Strategy 20 of the best up-and-coming photographers across the world you can follow on Instagram

  • Published: , Refreshed:

These Instagram photographers of were hand-picked by Nikon for their #Nikon100 contest for their unique perspectives on the world.

Andy C. was one of the winners of Nikon's 100 Instagram contest. play

Andy C. was one of the winners of Nikon's 100 Instagram contest.

(Andy C/Nikon 100)

  • Instagram is powerful tool for up-and-coming photographers to use for gaining both clients and fans.
  • This year to help celebrate its 100th anniversary, the camera company Nikon hosted a photography competition via Instagram, featuring 100 up-and-coming photographers on their account.
  • We've chosen our favorite 20 photographers to follow.

This year, Nikon — as part of the camera company's 100th anniversary — is celebrating by highlighting 100 young, up-and-coming photographers on their Instagram.

Handpicked by the Nikon team, these photographers entered by using the hashtag #Nikon100 on their Instagram posts. The hashtag, which received an overwhelming number of entry posts — 64,658 to be exact— were analyzed and chosen based on technical skill. A wide range of subject matter was considered, and entries came in from all over the world.

All the photographs were taken with Nikon camera gear, and winners were announced on Nikon's Instagram for a 100 days in a row. Below, see 20 of the 100 hand-picked winners.

Steph Depifanio creates nature and wildlife photographs that have exciting color, texture, contrasts, and composition.

Steph Depifanio creates nature and wildlife photographs that have exciting color, texture, contrasts, and composition. play

Steph Depifanio creates nature and wildlife photographs that have exciting color, texture, contrasts, and composition.

(Stephanie Depifanio/Nikon 100)

Follow Steph Depifanio @octoberpumpkin



Andy C. is a Los Angeles-based photographer who's been practicing for five years. He loves sharing his own perspective with people from all over the world.

Andy C. is a Los Angeles-based photographer who's been practicing for five years. He loves sharing his own perspective with people from all over the world. play

Andy C. is a Los Angeles-based photographer who's been practicing for five years. He loves sharing his own perspective with people from all over the world.

(Andy C/Nikon 100)

Follow Andy C. @andy.c.photography



Since he was ten, Adam Woodworth has been fascinated with the night sky and shares his experiences under the stars with others through his photography.

Since he was ten, Adam Woodworth has been fascinated with the night sky and shares his experiences under the stars with others through his photography. play

Since he was ten, Adam Woodworth has been fascinated with the night sky and shares his experiences under the stars with others through his photography.

(Adam Woodworth/Nikon 100)

Follow Adam Woodworth @awoodworthphoto



Allard Schager is based in The Netherlands, and specializes in interior design, landscape, and urban photography.

Allard Schager is based in The Netherlands, and specializes in interior design, landscape, and urban photography. play

Allard Schager is based in The Netherlands, and specializes in interior design, landscape, and urban photography.

(Allard Schager/Nikon 100)

Follow Allard Schager @allardschager



Charleton Churchill is a wedding photographer who takes couples on adventures, capturing them in a beautiful and epic way.

Charleton Churchill is a wedding photographer who takes couples on adventures, capturing them in a beautiful and epic way. play

Charleton Churchill is a wedding photographer who takes couples on adventures, capturing them in a beautiful and epic way.

(Charleton Churchill/Nikon 100)

Follow Charleton Churchill @charletonchurchill



Christine Kenyon is a lover of the great outdoors, who also enjoys the art and craft of photography.

Christine Kenyon is a lover of the great outdoors, who also enjoys the art and craft of photography. play

Christine Kenyon is a lover of the great outdoors, who also enjoys the art and craft of photography.

(Christine Kenyon/Nikon 100)

Follow Christine Kenyon @christinekenyonphoto



Self-taught photographer David Sloas has a passion for wildlife photography. He enjoys getting photographs that are difficult to obtain, like birds in flight from a moving boat.

Self-taught photographer David Sloas has a passion for wildlife photography. He enjoys getting photographs that are difficult to obtain, like birds in flight from a moving boat. play

Self-taught photographer David Sloas has a passion for wildlife photography. He enjoys getting photographs that are difficult to obtain, like birds in flight from a moving boat.

(David Sloas/Nikon 100)

Follow David Sloas @a_man_with_a_nikon



Brian Posten sees hidden beauty in action sports.

Brian Posten sees hidden beauty in action sports. play

Brian Posten sees hidden beauty in action sports.

(Brian Posten/Nikon 100)

Follow Brian Posten @bposten



Doug Van Sant dedicates most of his craft to capturing special moments and experiences at festivals, concerts, or any live events.

Doug Van Sant dedicates most of his craft to capturing special moments and experiences at festivals, concerts, or any live events. play

Doug Van Sant dedicates most of his craft to capturing special moments and experiences at festivals, concerts, or any live events.

(Doug Van Sant /Nikon 100)

Follow Doug Van Sant @dougvansant



Everett Bloom is a National and State Park enthusiast who enjoys landscape, astro, and time-lapse photography.

Everett Bloom is a National and State Park enthusiast who enjoys landscape, astro, and time-lapse photography. play

Everett Bloom is a National and State Park enthusiast who enjoys landscape, astro, and time-lapse photography.

(Everett Bloom/Nikon 100)

Follow Everett Bloom @everett_bloom_photography



Derrick Freske is based in Los Angeles, California. He is most known for shooting vibrant, cinematic portraits with a focus on neon glows and pops of color.

Derrick Freske is based in Los Angeles, California. He is most known for shooting vibrant, cinematic portraits with a focus on neon glows and pops of color. play

Derrick Freske is based in Los Angeles, California. He is most known for shooting vibrant, cinematic portraits with a focus on neon glows and pops of color.

(Derrick Freske/Nikon 100)

Follow Derrick Freske @dfreske



The thing Gil Tamin loves most about photography is its unique ability to offer a different perspective on everyday life.

The thing Gil Tamin loves most about photography is its unique ability to offer a different perspective on everyday life. play

The thing Gil Tamin loves most about photography is its unique ability to offer a different perspective on everyday life.

(Gil Tamin/Nikon 100)

Follow Gil Tamin @giltamin



For JP Monage, macrophotography has become a big part of his photo work, and he gravitates towards nature.

For JP Monage, macrophotography has become a big part of his photo work, and he gravitates towards nature. play

For JP Monage, macrophotography has become a big part of his photo work, and he gravitates towards nature.

(JP Monage/Nikon 100)

Follow JP Monage @j.p.monge.s



A photographer and creative director from South Africa, Ingrid Irsigler is inspired by art, literature, and poetry, weaving stories into her work.

A photographer and creative director from South Africa, Ingrid Irsigler is inspired by art, literature, and poetry, weaving stories into her work. play

A photographer and creative director from South Africa, Ingrid Irsigler is inspired by art, literature, and poetry, weaving stories into her work.

(Ingrid Irsigler/Nikon 100)

Follow Ingrid Irsigler @ingridalicephotography



Landon Entwistle enjoys photographing cityscapes and landscapes.

Landon Entwistle enjoys photographing cityscapes and landscapes. play

Landon Entwistle enjoys photographing cityscapes and landscapes.

(Landon Entwistle/Nikon 100)

Follow Landon Entwistle @landonspic



Self-taught photographer Derek Harris has turned his passion for photography into technical skill over the last five years.

Self-taught photographer Derek Harris has turned his passion for photography into technical skill over the last five years. play

Self-taught photographer Derek Harris has turned his passion for photography into technical skill over the last five years.

(Derek Harris/Nikon 100)

Follow Derek Harris @derekharrisphotography



Dylan Mckay loves exploring the outdoors and finding unique things to capture.

Dylan Mckay loves exploring the outdoors and finding unique things to capture. play

Dylan Mckay loves exploring the outdoors and finding unique things to capture.

(Dylan Mckay/Nikon 100)

Follow Dylan Mckay @mckay_photo



Mike Gutkin is a stem-cell research scientist and freelance photographer based in New York City.

Mike Gutkin is a stem-cell research scientist and freelance photographer based in New York City. play

Mike Gutkin is a stem-cell research scientist and freelance photographer based in New York City.

(Mike Gutkin/Nikon 100)

Follow Mike Gutkin @mc_gutty



Noel Casaje is a landscape photographer. He considers himself an avid student of light, and photographing in low light situations is what he enjoys best.

Noel Casaje is a landscape photographer. He considers himself an avid student of light, and photographing in low light situations is what he enjoys best. play

Noel Casaje is a landscape photographer. He considers himself an avid student of light, and photographing in low light situations is what he enjoys best.

(Noel Casaje/Nikon 100)

Follow Noel Casaje @noelcasajephotography



Sangeeta Dey considers photography to be one of the four languages she speaks, and she has found that visual communication is powerful and honest.

Sangeeta Dey considers photography to be one of the four languages she speaks, and she has found that visual communication is powerful and honest. play

Sangeeta Dey considers photography to be one of the four languages she speaks, and she has found that visual communication is powerful and honest.

(Sangeeta Dey/Nikon 100)

Follow Sangeeta Dey @sangeetadeyphotography



24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Top Articles

1 Strategy The 32-year-old who sold his first company for $80 million and...bullet
2 Strategy Nurses share the 12 funniest things they’ve heard patients saybullet
3 Strategy 13 of Maya Angelou's greatest quotes on life, success, and...bullet

Go to Pulse.com.gh

We visited Ulta Beauty's first Manhattan location on the Upper East Side.
Strategy We shopped at Sephora and Ulta to see which was a better beauty store — and the winner was clear
null
Strategy Using these words can give away your social status, according to an anthropologist — and you’ll never hear a royal say them
Walmart's pickup towers are coming to more stores.
Strategy Walmart is unleashing 2 key weapons against Amazon in 700 stores (WMT)
null
Strategy If you shopped at these 13 stores in the last year, your data might have been stolen