25 US communities where people are healthy, stay physically active, and feel great about life


  Published: , Refreshed:

Some of the best places to live in the US have better-than-average health. U.S. News & World Report ranked the top counties by health of population.

  • Health and wellness are key components of thriving communities.
  • U.S. News & World Report released its 2018 rankings of the healthiest communities in the US.
  • The list below focuses on one of the factors used in the ranking: population health, including how many people participate in physical activity, life expectancy, and mental health.
  • Olmsted County, Minnesota has the healthiest population in the country, according to the rankings. Falls Church City, Virginia, came out No. 1 overall.


The roughly 144,000 residents of Olmsted County, Minnesota are among the fittest, happiest, and longest-living people in the United States.

That's according to the 2018 U.S. News & World Report rankings of the healthiest communities in the country.

A number of factors were considered in the rankings, including population health, equity (think income inequality and disparity in health across different ethnic populations), education, economy, housing, food and nutrition, environment, public safety, community vitality, and infrastructure. Falls Church City, Virginia, came out No. 1 overall.

The list below focuses exclusively on one of the factors used in the U.S. News list to determine the healthiest cities: population health, which breaks down into sub-factors such as how many people have health insurance, how many people participate in regular physical activity, rates of cancer, life expectancy, and how many poor mental health days people have every month. Colorado communities appear multiple times on the list.

Communities were also identified as urban or rural, and as "high-performing" or "up-and-coming" based on their economic performance.

Read on to learn more about the communities with the healthiest populations in the US.

25. Yankton County, South Dakota

25. Yankton County, South Dakota play

25. Yankton County, South Dakota

(Patrick Ziegler/Shutterstock)

Overall ranking: 334

Population health score: 86

Population: 22,438

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 80.5

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 18.7%

Poor mental health days per month: 2.6



24. Custer County, South Dakota

24. Custer County, South Dakota play

24. Custer County, South Dakota

(turtix/Shutterstock)

Overall ranking: 231

Population health score: 86

Population: 8,216

Type of community: Rural, high-performing

Life expectancy: 80

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 18.2%

Poor mental health days per month: 2.5



23. Broomfield County, Colorado

23. Broomfield County, Colorado play

23. Broomfield County, Colorado

(Nina B/Shutterstock)

Overall ranking: 3

Population health score: 87

Population: 55,889

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 80

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 11.8%

Poor mental health days per month: 3



22. Grand County, Colorado

22. Grand County, Colorado play

22. Grand County, Colorado

(amadeustx/Shutterstock)

Overall ranking: 17

Population health score: 87

Population: 14,843

Type of community: Rural, high-performing

Life expectancy: 82.7

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 12%

Poor mental health days per month: 3.1



21. Carver County, Minnesota

21. Carver County, Minnesota play

21. Carver County, Minnesota

(Scruggelgreen/Shutterstock)

Overall ranking: 13

Population health score: 87

Population: 91,042

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 82.8

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 14.9%

Poor mental health days per month: 2.4



20. Kauai County, Hawaii

20. Kauai County, Hawaii play

20. Kauai County, Hawaii

(Oliver Le/Shutterstock)

Overall ranking: 106

Population health score: 88

Population: 67,091

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 81.1

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 17.4%

Poor mental health days per month: 2.8



19. Sioux County, Iowa

19. Sioux County, Iowa play

19. Sioux County, Iowa

(Josejuan05/Wikimedia Commons)

Overall ranking: 107

Population health score: 88

Population: 33,704

Type of community: Rural, high-performing

Life expectancy: 82.9

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 20.1%

Poor mental health days per month: 3



18. Cook County, Minnesota

18. Cook County, Minnesota play

18. Cook County, Minnesota

(Jonathunder/Wikimedia Commons)

Overall ranking: 100

Population health score: 88

Population: 5,176

Type of community: Rural, high-performing

Life expectancy: 82

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 15.7%

Poor mental health days per month: 3.1



17. Johnson County, Iowa

17. Johnson County, Iowa play

17. Johnson County, Iowa

(Vkulikov, Wikimedia Commons)

Overall ranking: 122

Population health score: 89

Population: 130,882

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 82.1

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 17.4%

Poor mental health days per month: 3.1



16. Arlington County, Virginia

16. Arlington County, Virginia play

16. Arlington County, Virginia

(Facebook/Stay Arlington Virginia)

Overall ranking: 31

Population health score: 89

Population: 207,627

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 82.8

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 14.2%

Poor mental health days per month: 2.9



15. Hamilton County, Nebraska

15. Hamilton County, Nebraska play

15. Hamilton County, Nebraska

(Bkell/Wikimedia Commons)

Overall ranking: 247

Population health score: 89

Population: 9,124

Type of community: Rural, high-performing

Life expectancy: 80.4

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 17.9%

Poor mental health days per month: 2.6



14. Sedgwick County, Colorado

14. Sedgwick County, Colorado play

14. Sedgwick County, Colorado

(Scott McLeod/Flickr)

Overall ranking: 164

Population health score: 89

Population: 2,379

Type of community: Rural, high-performing

Life expectancy: 78.2

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 17.7%

Poor mental health days per month: 3.4



13. Maui County, Hawaii

13. Maui County, Hawaii play

13. Maui County, Hawaii

(MNStudio/Shutterstock)

Overall ranking: 227

Population health score: 90

Population: 154,834

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 81

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 17.2%

Poor mental health days per month: 2.9



12. Falls Church City, Virginia

12. Falls Church City, Virginia play

12. Falls Church City, Virginia

(Famartin/Wikimedia Commons)

Overall ranking: 1

Population health score: 90

Population: 12,332

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 81.8

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 20.7%

Poor mental health days per month: 2.8



11. Montgomery County, Maryland

11. Montgomery County, Maryland play

11. Montgomery County, Maryland

(Shutterstock)

Overall ranking: 93

Population health score: 90

Population: 971,777

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 81.5

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 15.7%

Poor mental health days per month: 2.9



10. King County, Washington

10. King County, Washington play

10. King County, Washington

(Facebook/Visit Seattle)

Overall ranking: 319

Population health score: 90

Population: 1,931,249

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 81.4

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 13.5%

Poor mental health days per month: 3.1



9. Fairfax County, Virginia

9. Fairfax County, Virginia play

9. Fairfax County, Virginia

(Shutterstock)

Overall ranking: 21

Population health score: 91

Population: 1,081,726

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 83.7

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 15.6%

Poor mental health days per month: 2.6



8. Ouray County, Colorado

8. Ouray County, Colorado play

8. Ouray County, Colorado

(Bede735/Wikimedia Commons)

Overall ranking: 9

Population health score: 92

Population: 4,436

Type of community: Rural, high-performing

Life expectancy: 83.0

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 12.3%

Poor mental health days per month: 3.1



7. Marin County, California

7. Marin County, California play

7. Marin County, California

(Dana Smith/Shutterstock)

Overall ranking: 91

Population health score: 92

Population: 252,409

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 83.8

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 11%

Poor mental health days per month: 3.4



6. Santa Clara County, California

6. Santa Clara County, California play

6. Santa Clara County, California

(Mariusz S. Jurgielewicz/Shutterstock)

Overall ranking: 161

Population health score: 93

Population: 1,781,642

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 83.1

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 15.2%

Poor mental health days per month: 3



5. Summit County, Colorado

5. Summit County, Colorado play

5. Summit County, Colorado

(Shutterstock)

Overall ranking: 26

Population health score: 93

Population: 27,994

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 86.8

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 8.4%

Poor mental health days per month: 3



4. San Mateo County, California

4. San Mateo County, California play

4. San Mateo County, California

(Shutterstock)

Overall ranking: 61

Population health score: 94

Population: 718,451

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 83.1

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 15.6%

Poor mental health days per month: 3



3. Winnishiek County, Iowa

3. Winnishiek County, Iowa play

3. Winnishiek County, Iowa

(Bobak Ha'Eri/Wikimedia Commons)

Overall ranking: 22

Population health score: 94

Population: 21,056

Type of community: Rural, high-performing

Life expectancy: 82.6

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 16.9%

Poor mental health days per month: 2.9



2. San Francisco County, California

2. San Francisco County, California play

2. San Francisco County, California

(Richard Heyes/flickr)

Overall ranking: 426

Population health score: 95

Population: 805,235

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 82

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 15.6%

Poor mental health days per month: 3.3



1. Olmsted County, Minnesota

1. Olmsted County, Minnesota play

1. Olmsted County, Minnesota

(Facebook/Visit Rochester, Minnesota)

Overall ranking: 109

Population health score: 100

Population: 144,248

Type of community: Urban, high-performing

Life expectancy: 82.2

Adults with no leisure-time physical activity: 16.6%

Poor mental health days per month: 2.6



