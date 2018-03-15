27 things you should do on your first day of work

news

• The first day of work can be a stressful experience.

• To make it a success, it helps to come in knowing what to expect.

• Experts also encourage new employees to socialize with their colleagues as much as possible.

The first day of work at your new job may be among the most memorable — and perhaps stressful — of your career.

You've gone through the taxing job search process — spending hours perfecting your resume, days preparing for interviews, and weeks trying to impress your new employer — and now that you've landed the job, you'll need to live up to their high expectations.

"Most of us remember our first days at every job because of the heightened pressure to impress," Lynn Taylor, a national workplace expert and author of "Tame Your Terrible Office Tyrant; How to Manage Childish Boss Behavior and Thrive in Your Job," told Business Insider. "But you can reduce your anxiety by being as meticulous in planning your first day as you were in securing your new position."

David Parnell, a legal consultant, communication coach, and author, told Business Insider that it's easy, even tempting, to passively ride along with the "human resources tour that usually sets off the first day of employment."

There will be forms to fill out, videos to watch, people to meet, "and generally speaking, no real position-specific responsibilities," he told Business Insider. "But taking a passive versus proactive response would be a mistake. The first day sets the tone for the rest of your career with those who you'll be interacting with."

Here are a number of things successful people do on the first day of a new job:

1. Prepare and ask questions

Mark Strong, a life, career, and executive coach based in New York, told Business Insider that although the first day really is more about listening, you can and should ask questions when necessary.

"Generally, you're trying to demonstrate your curiosity and desire to learn. Beware of asking too many questions on the first day, though. You have plenty of time to master the job," he told Business Insider.

Taylor said it's a good idea to prepare by writing down both practical and general questions about how you can be most successful in the role.

"By now you have enough background on the company to integrate more in-depth questions at your orientation meetings," she said. "Have a list of questions handy for managers you think you might meet. Make sure you also have a contact in HR in case you have very basic inquiries before you start or on your first day."

2. Prepare an elevator pitch

Get ready to give a 30-second explainer of who you are and where you were before, as many new colleagues will likely ask about your previous place of employment, Taylor said.

Be prepared to also describe what you'll be doing in this new position, since there may be people who have a vague understanding of your role or simply want to strike up a conversation.

3. Show up early

Get there at least 15 minutes early, suggested Teri Hockett, chief executive of What's For Work?, a career site for women.

"If you haven't done the commute before, practice it a couple of times during rush hour a week before so that you're at least somewhat prepared for the unknown," Hockett told Business Insider.

4. Figure out the social landscape

Two of the more important factors in succeeding at a job are to not only get along with your co-workers, but also to associate with the right ones, Parnell explained.

"In any sizeable work environment you will find cliques, and some mesh better with management than others," he said. "If you want to eventually move up in the ranks with your new employer, you'll need to associate with the right crowd."

He says it's also essential that you begin to determine the office politics on day one.

"Power is an interesting, quite important, and sometimes elusive thing in the work environment," he said. "Certainly it is vital to understand the articulated positional hierarchy in your organization — who answers to who. This should be as easy as reading your co-worker's titles. However, because power can manifest in so many different ways, it is imperative to understand who actually answers to who."

5. Relax

While you're being strategic, also remember to relax on your first day so that you can optimize your productivity.

"Make sure you're well rested, prepared, and have every reason to be on time. This is a visible milestone, and you want to be at your best," Taylor said.

6. Smile

"It may have taken awhile to reach this point, after searching, interviewing, and landing the job, so don't forget to be happy and enjoy the moment," Hockett said.

Strong agreed, saying: "We all know that first impressions matter. Smile when you meet new people, and shake their hands. Introduce yourself to everyone, and make it clear how happy and eager you are to be there. Your co-workers will remember."

7. Look and play the part

"This is not a good time to show that you're so relaxed that you can walk around with your coffee mug, be a phenomenal joke-teller, or wax on about the day's major business headlines," Taylor said.

When in doubt, take the conservative approach in how you dress and what you say and do. Be as professional as you were in the interview process.

Hockett suggested you determine the dress code in advance so that you don't look out of place on your first day.

"This is important because sometimes the way we dress can turn people off to approaching us, or it sends the wrong message," she said.

Ideally, you want to blend in and make others and yourself comfortable. If you're not sure what the dress code is, call the HR department and ask.

8. Don't be shy

Make a point to reach out and introduce yourself to others.

Definitely don't sit around all day by yourself.

9. Don't try too hard

The urge to impress can take you off-track, so remember that you're already hired — you don't have to wow your new colleagues, Taylor said.

It's every new employee's dream to hear that people noted how brilliant and personable they are, or how they seem to "get" the company so quickly.

But that can be a lot of wasted energy; you'll impress naturally — and more so once you understand the ropes.

10. Don't turn down lunch

"If you're offered to go have lunch with your new boss and co-workers, go," Hockett said. "It's important to show that you're ready to mingle with your new team — so save the packed lunch for another day."

11. Listen and observe

The best thing anyone can do in the first few days of a new job is "listen, listen, and listen," Strong said. "It's not time to have a strong opinion. Be friendly, meet people, smile, and listen."

This is a prime opportunity to hear about the goals your boss and others have for the company, the department, and top projects. It's your chance to grasp the big picture, as well as the priorities.

"Be prepared to take lots of notes," Taylor suggested.

12. Pay attention to how decisions are made

In listening and observing, you should also be able to learn the decision-making process, Parnell said.

"Regardless of size, in any corporate culture there will be a decision-making norm: ad hoc, which means that decisions are made after an event occurs, and ex ante, which means they are made before an event," he said. "This is imperative to getting along within the culture."

"If you are one who needs rigid structure and support, you will need to begin instituting your own fail-safes in an ad-hoc environment," he said. "Likewise, if you need significant freedom and room to make your own decisions, you may need to shift your mindset in an ex-ante environment."

13. Talk to peers

One of the most invaluable insights you can get early on is how the department operates from the perspective of your peers.

If you establish that you're friendly and approachable early on, you will start on the right foot in establishing trust.

14. Project high energy

You will be observed more in your early days from an external standpoint, Taylor said. Your attitude and work ethic are most visible now, as no one has had a chance to evaluate your work skills just yet.

Everyone wants to work with enthusiastic, upbeat people — so let them know that this is exactly what they can expect.

15. Learn the professional rules

On your first day, your employer will have a description of your responsibilities — either written or verbal.

This is what you should do to be successful at your job.

"With that being said, there is usually a gap between what you should do, and what actually happens," Parnell said. "This is important because while you shouldn't neglect any articulated duties, there may be more that are implicitly expected of you. It is usually best to find this out sooner rather than later."

16. Put your cell phone on silent

You need to be 100% present at work, especially on the first day.

17. Show interest

You'll likely be introduced to many people, and while they may make the first attempt to learn a little about you, make an effort to find out about them.

It's not just flattering, it will help you do your job better, Taylor said.

18. Pay attention to your body language

Your body language makes up the majority of your communication in the workplace. Assess what you're communicating to better understand how others may perceive you, and make any necessary adjustments.

19. Be yourself

"Think of ways to be relaxed and project yourself as who you are," Taylor said. "It's stressful to try to be someone else, so why bother? You want some consistency in who you are on day one and day 31. If you have the jitters, pretend you're meeting people at a business mixer or in the comfort of your own home, and that these are all friends getting to know each other. That's not far from the truth; you'll be working closely with them and enjoy building the relationship, so why not start now?"

The last thing to remember is that while the first day at a new job is very important, you shouldn't be too hard on yourself if it doesn't go flawlessly.

"You might look back on your performance on day one and second-guess yourself," Taylor said. "Yes, you should prepare and try to do your best, but remember that if you try to accomplish too much, you may get overwhelmed. Know that there's always tomorrow."

20. Don't judge anyone or anything too quickly

Don't decide you don't like your cube mate because he didn't say "hi" the moment you walked in. Don't tell yourself that taking the job was a huge mistake because you don't immediately love the culture.

Yes, first impressions are often accurate and can be hard to ignore — but you should give everyone (and everything) a chance. Try to keep an open mind and maintain a positive attitude.

21. Be available to your boss

"This might sound obvious at face value, but on your first day of work, you'll likely be pulled in a thousand directions," said Taylor.

You want to make sure you're accessible to your new boss first and foremost on your this day, despite all the administrative distractions.

"This is an important first impression you don't want to discount," she added. "Companies are not always as organized as they'd like when onboarding staff. You can easily get caught up with an HR professional, various managers or coworkers — or with a special assignment that keeps you from being available to the person who matters most."

On your first day of work, check in with your manager throughout the day.

22. Express your gratitude

Thank anyone who helped you get acclimated throughout the day. Thank your new boss again for giving you the opportunity to join their team.

You don't have to go over the top — but express gratitude wherever you see fit.

23. Figure out the unwritten rules of the office

A previous article on Business Insider points out that you should take some time to learn both the written and unwritten rules of the office.

For instance, find out who washes the dishes in the sink, or which shelves are communal.

24. Don't skip training sessions

You may be required to attend a few training sessions or an orientation on day one. Whatever you do, don't skip them.

If you have a lot going on, create calendar reminders or put a Post-It note on your desk. It's important that you not seem flaky or irresponsible on your first day.

Plus, these sessions will help bring you up to speed and if you skip them, you may quickly fall behind.

25. Befriend at least one colleague

Go a step further and try to make a friend on day one.

"Beyond generally talking to peers and getting the lay of the land, it's always a good to connect with a fellow team member or two on your first day, even if it's just for 10 minutes," said Taylor. "Beginning a new job can be stressful at any level, and this practice can be very grounding, accelerating your ability to get up to speed faster in a foreign atmosphere."

Let your colleague(s) know that you're available to lend a helping hand. A little goodwill goes a long way.

The positive energy and team spirit you exude will be contagious, and the best time to share that is early on, versus later, when you need people.

26. Learn where everything is

Figure out where the restrooms are, where the kitchen is, and where your boss sits.

Learning where these things or people are can actually be a great opportunity to introduce yourself to new colleagues. Don't walk around aimlessly — say hi and ask.

27. Leave with a good attitude