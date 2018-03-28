30 Costco food court items you'd never guess were on the menu

As Business Insider's Hollis Johnson found out during a visit to a Brooklyn Costco food court, the food is cheap and delicious.

It's also fairly static, in terms of cost and offerings. That is, unless you visit a Costco on the other side of the US, or the world.

"We'll sell you a hot dog and soda for $1.50 — same price since 1991 by the way — and make eight cents per sale, just so your last experience before leaving is one of a pleasant cashier treating you well and giving you a good deal," an anonymous Costco employee told Pop Sugar.

But in a recent Reddit thread, Costco employees from various regions revealed that some of their food court offerings differed from others'. One Costco employee wrote about a "delicious" gelato that was sadly nixed from their local menu because "it wasn't making money." Others mentioned chili, Italian sausage, and French fries on the menu.

According to Statista, Costco has warehouses in the US, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Spain, Iceland, and France, as of 2017. Business Insider did some more digging to see what international and regional items grace the menus at regional and international Costco food courts.

Here are some dishes that you can only find in certain Costco food courts around the world: