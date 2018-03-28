30 Costco food court items you'd never guess were on the menu

• Costco food court menus tend to be fairly static in terms of offerings and pricing.
• But there are a few international and regional differences.
• From Japanese bulgogi bakes to French ham and cheese croissants, here are menu items you can only order in certain Costco food courts around the world.
Costco food courts have quite a following, and it's pretty obvious why.
In the United States, cheeseburgers are reportedly on the menu at some Costcos in the Chicago area and the state of Georgia.
In the United States, cheeseburgers are reportedly on the menu at some Costcos in the Chicago area and the state of Georgia. (www.snack-nieuws.nl/Flickr)
The food court at France's single Costco warehouse sells "melty ham and cheese croissants with mustard," as well as chicken tenders and fries.
This is not a Costco ham and cheese croissant. (Aaron Amat/Shutterstock)
In the UK, Costco food courts offer up stuffed baked potatoes — also called jacket potatoes. A Costco in Cardiff, Wales, also offered cottage pies, which are meat pies filled with ground beef with a crust of mashed potato. In terms of pizza, they hawk barbecue chicken, five-cheese, and pepperoni varieties.
This is not a Costco cottage pie. (Adamlee01/Shutterstock)
Shoppers at Mexican Costcos can slurp on piña-colada-flavored smoothies. Other unique options include al pastor pizza and Hawaiian-style pizza topped with pineapple.
This is not a Costco Hawaiian pizza. (phloen/Shutterstock)
You might be able to order French fries at certain Pennsylvania and East Coast Costco food courts.
These are not Costco French fries. (Shutterstock)
In addition to chicken bakes, Japanese Costcos serve bulgogi bakes, made from the Korean beef dish. Clam chowder, seasonal pineapple smoothies, and special soft-serve ice cream made with fresh dairy from Japan's Hokkaido prefecture round out the menu.
This not Costco chicken teriyaki. (Piyato/Shutterstock)
Chicken strips and hamburgers are on the menu at certain Canadian Costcos. And French fries topped with poutine are also an option.
Poutine and fries from a Canadian Costco. (GoToVan/Flickr)
A handful of Costco food courts in California unrolled açaí bowls.
A handful of Costco food courts in California unrolled açaí bowls. (SUPERGAL/Shutterstock)
Taiwan Costcos offer up clam chowder, bulgogi bakes, mango-shaved ice, seafood-topped pizza, and corn-topped pizza.
This not Costco clam chowder. (Ezume Images/Shutterstock)
Meat pies are an option for customers perusing the food court in Australia's handful of Costcos.
This is not a Costco meat pie. (Richard Griffin/Shutterstock)
South Korean Costcos serve up chicken teriyaki and nasi goreng, a stir-fried rice dish.
This is not a dish of nasi goreng from Costco. (Vee Satayamas/Flickr)
You can now order chili at certain Costco food courts across the US. One Reddit user wrote that the chili was "great," adding, "That big bowl of chili is about half the calories of a slice of pizza, too."
This is not Costco chili. (Alexander Prokopenko/Shutterstock)
The sausages at Costco food courts vary depending on where you are in the United States. Some Costco food courts, like the one in Yonkers, NY, sell sausage and peppers sandwiches. The midwest tends to favor brats, while other stores sell Italian or Polish sausages. However, Polish sausages are reportedly getting phased out, according to Costco fans on Reddit.
These are not Costco sausages. (Flickr/Paul Sturgess)
In Hawaii, Costco customers can cool down with gelato. Hawaiian Costcos also sell açaí bowls and, if you take a quick walk to the deli section, you can pick up some poke to accompany it.
This is not Costco gelato. (jen/Flickr)
